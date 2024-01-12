en English
Arts & Entertainment

Natalie Portman’s ‘Revenge Dress’ Fuels Split Rumors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Natalie Portman’s ‘Revenge Dress’ Fuels Split Rumors

In the glimmering lights of Hollywood, beneath the surface of glamour, the tale of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied takes a new turn. Portman, the 42-year-old actress, revered for her role in ‘Black Swan’ and soon to grace the screens alongside John Krasinski, has been spotted sporting a striking little black dress on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. The dress, a bold statement amidst the whisperings of her rumored split from husband Millepied, has come to be characterized as her ‘revenge dress’.

Rumors of Separation

This appearance follows Portman’s interview with the Wall Street Journal where she subtly indicated her residence in Paris with her two children, conspicuously omitting any mention of Millepied. This, combined with her solo appearances sans her wedding ring, has stoked the fires of speculation regarding the couple’s marital status.

Infidelity Allegations

Millepied, the 46-year-old renowned dancer and choreographer, faced allegations of infidelity last year. The cloud of these allegations continues to cast a shadow over their relationship as Millepied has yet to publicly address them. Portman, a woman of substance and a Harvard graduate, has been consistently seen without her wedding ring since the rumors surfaced, including at the high-profile Golden Globes.

Efforts to Reconcile

Married for 11 years, the couple is parents to a son, Aleph, and a daughter, Amalia. Despite efforts to reconcile in the wake of the alleged affair, sources intimate that separation might be imminent. However, Portman, valuing her privacy and the well-being of her children, wishes to handle the situation away from the public eye. In the world of constant scrutiny and flashing cameras, the narrative continues to unfold.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

