Natalie Portman’s Golden Globes: A Mix of Childhood Heroes, Star Wars Reunion, and Personal Struggles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, celebrated actress Natalie Portman had a memorable encounter with revered actors Martin Short and Mark Hamill, each influential in their respective cinematic universes. Natalie Portman, who earned a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, shared her excitement over the meetings during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Embracing Heroes from Her Childhood

Portman’s meeting with Martin Short was particularly significant for her. The actor, known for his role in the beloved film franchise ‘Father Of The Bride’, had been a figure of admiration for Portman since her childhood. The encounter at the star-studded event brought to life the character she had grown up watching, adding a personal touch to the professional setting.

Reunion with On-Screen Star Wars Family

Another highlight from the Golden Globes was Portman’s interaction with Mark Hamill, her on-screen son in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Despite their familial connection in the iconic series, this was the first time the two actors met in person. Hamill affectionately referred to Portman as his mother during their encounter, adding a layer of warmth and nostalgia to the event.

Personal and Professional Struggles Amidst Success

While Portman’s professional life was filled with accolades and memorable moments, her personal life was marred by controversy. Amidst rumors of an affair between her husband, Benjamin Millepied, and climate activist Camille ienne, Portman attended the Golden Globes without her partner. The couple, parents to two children, is now reportedly separated. Despite the turmoil, Portman has not publicly commented on the situation.

In the midst of personal challenges, Portman continues to make strides in her career. Her latest Netflix film ‘May December’ received critical acclaim, being named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the American Film Institute. She discussed her experiences working on the film during her chat with Jimmy Kimmel, revealing the dedication and artistic commitment that led to the film’s success.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

