Arts & Entertainment

Natalie Portman Unveils Personal Life and Marvel Memorabilia on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Natalie Portman Unveils Personal Life and Marvel Memorabilia on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

In an engaging tete-a-tete on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Natalie Portman, the Academy Award-winning actress and Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star, unveiled intriguing snippets of her life. The conversation spanned her memorabilia from the Marvel film, her evolving perspective on red carpet events, and her gratification in playing Mighty Thor.

Portman’s Marvel Memorabilia

Portman revealed her cherished collection of memorabilia from her stint as Thor, including a special hammer that is strictly off-limits for touch and a stunt practice hammer that is put to frequent use. She voiced her concern about the weighty hammer posing a potential risk to children visiting her home. Notwithstanding, she also shared the awe and fascination her hammer collection evokes in her children’s friends.

A Shift in Red Carpet Perception

The actress candidly reflected on her changing attitude towards red carpet appearances. During her 20s, she perceived the experience as oppressive and shallow. However, stepping into motherhood has transformed her perspective. Portman, mother to Amalia, aged 6, and Aleph, aged 12, now relishes the pampering and the respite from everyday messes that red carpet events offer.

Embracing the Role of Mighty Thor

Portman’s portrayal of Mighty Thor and the thrill of performing stunts on set left a deep impression on her children. The actress seemed to revel in the fun and excitement that her role brought, further endearing her to her young audience.

A Life Beyond Acting

When not in front of the camera, Portman enjoys the outdoors with her children. She is also a co-founder of Angel City Football Club, a professional women’s soccer team, a pursuit influenced by her son’s enthusiasm for soccer.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

