Arts & Entertainment

Natalie Portman Sheds Light on Gender Constraints in Method Acting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Natalie Portman Sheds Light on Gender Constraints in Method Acting

Natalie Portman, the Oscar-winning actress, has recently cast a spotlight on the gender-related constraints of method acting. In a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal, she echoed a sentiment that resonates with many working women: “Method acting is a luxury that women can’t afford.”

The Gendered Lens of Method Acting

Portman’s comments underscore an unspoken aspect of method acting—a technique where actors maintain their character throughout the entire production process, even off-set. This form of acting is often associated with male actors like Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, and others who have gone to significant lengths for their roles, such as living in Sicily, eating raw bison liver, or even pulling out a tooth. Yet, the Black Swan actress pointed out that such immersion is often unfeasible for women due to familial and societal responsibilities.

Portman’s Approach to Acting

Portman, known for her intense preparation for roles, clarified that while she delved deeply into characters—like training as a ballet dancer for Black Swan—she has not practiced method acting to the extent of staying in character outside of production. The actress emphasized the importance of being able to separate herself from the character during production, a necessity linked to her role as a mother.

Critiques and Adoption of Method Acting

Method acting, while respected for its dedication, has its share of critics. Actors Brian Cox and Mads Mikkelsen, for instance, have labeled it ‘annoying’ and ‘pretentious.’ On the other hand, some female actors, like Hilary Swank and Lady Gaga, have engaged in method acting, with Swank living as a man for a month and Gaga staying in character for 18 months. Carey Mulligan also mentioned trying method acting techniques for a role, inspired by advice from co-star and director Bradley Cooper.

Portman’s reflections on the gendered challenges of method acting offer a deeper understanding of the sacrifices and decisions that women in the industry—and beyond—often have to make. As she highlights, societal limits and expectations continue to shape the paths and choices of many women, even in the realm of art and expression.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

