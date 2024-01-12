Natalie Portman and John Krasinski to Lead in Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain of Youth’

Academy Award winner Natalie Portman and versatile actor John Krasinski are set to star in a new adventure film titled ‘Fountain of Youth’. The movie is a high priority project for Apple Original Films and Skydance Media, produced in collaboration with Project X Entertainment and Vinson Films. Famed British director Guy Ritchie, renowned for his work on movies like ‘Snatch’, ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’, and ‘Sherlock Holmes’, is set to direct the film. The project is due to begin production in the first quarter of 2024.

On the Heels of Legends

The film’s narrative revolves around estranged siblings embarking on an international heist in search of the legendary Fountain of Youth. Penned by James Vanderbilt, known for his work on ‘Scream VI’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, and ‘Zodiac’, the script requires the main characters to combine their historical knowledge and follow a trail of clues in a quest for eternal life. The script’s originality and depth impressed Skydance executives, prompting them to prioritize the project.

A Stellar Ensemble

Portman and Krasinski bring their impressive body of work to the project. Portman is known for her roles in ‘Black Swan’, ‘Jackie’, and ‘Closer’, as well as in the ‘Star Wars’ saga and ‘Léon: The Professional’. Krasinski, a multifaceted talent in acting, writing, and directing, is best known for his role in ‘The Office’ and his directorial work on ‘A Quiet Place’ and its sequel. He is also slated to appear in the upcoming film ‘IF’ alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Off-Screen Speculation

Off-screen, Krasinski recently made headlines due to rumors about his marriage to actress Emily Blunt following the Golden Globe Awards. Sources close to the couple dismissed these rumors as ‘funny and ridiculous’, affirming that there are no issues between the couple. Amidst such speculations, Krasinski’s commitment to the ‘Fountain of Youth’ project indicates his continued dedication to his acting career.