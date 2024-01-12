en English
Arts & Entertainment

Natalie Portman: A Trendsetter’s Journey Through Hollywood’s Fashion Diary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Natalie Portman: A Trendsetter’s Journey Through Hollywood’s Fashion Diary

The glamorous Hollywood actress, Natalie Portman, has been turning heads with her recent fashion choices, demonstrating her sartorial prowess and versatility. She has seamlessly moved from one stunning outfit to another, each time leaving a lasting impression and setting trends along the way.

Exuding Elegance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During her recent appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, Portman showcased a modern take on the classic little black dress (LBD). She sported a silky minidress, featuring a structured corseted bodice, a bulbous miniskirt, and a built-in triangle bralette with sheer cups and frilly black lace. This ensemble was smartly paired with strappy sandals and a bold red mani-pedi. The look was a striking testament to the chic potential of the exposed-lingerie trend, a style that’s quickly gaining traction in the fashion world.

Classic Black Ensembles at the Governors Awards

Earlier in the week, at the Governors Awards, Portman chose to stick to the timelessly elegant black theme but with a unique twist. She donned a Schiaparelli slipdress adorned with a golden halterneck chain and a chest cutout, offering a subtle yet daring glimpse of skin. This stunning piece was complemented by Kirsten Drew Jewelry, adding an extra sparkle to her look.

Breaking the Monochrome at the 2024 Golden Globes

However, for the 2024 Golden Globes, Portman diverged from the all-black motif. She graced the red carpet in a custom white Dior dress adorned with star-shaped sequins in various colors. The dress was styled with Jimmy Choo heels and De Beers silver teardrop earrings, making for a mesmerizing sight. Portman, nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the Netflix drama ‘May December’, may not have won the award, but she certainly won the admiration of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

In conclusion, Natalie Portman’s recent public appearances have been a testament to her fashion versatility and sophistication. It’s clear that her style choices are not merely about wearing clothes, but about making a statement and setting trends. Regardless of the event, Portman continues to captivate us with her poise, elegance, and daring fashion choices.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

