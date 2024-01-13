Natalie Guy’s Auckland: A Sculptor’s Perspective & A Weekend Guide for Kids

Renowned sculptor Natalie Guy, known for her insightful artistry, has unveiled her favorite spots in and around Auckland. Through her lens, the city’s diverse offerings come alive, with each location offering a unique blend of experiences. She finds solace in the city’s natural beauty, indulges her palate with its culinary delights, and immerses herself in its rich culture.

Beach Escapades and Gastronomic Experiences

Guy’s love for the beach is evident in her recommendations. She points to St Leonards for a dog-friendly environment and Ladies Bay for its deep waters, perfect for a refreshing dip. In the realm of food, Florets Bakery in Grey Lynn is her choice for wholemeal sourdough, a testament to the city’s vibrant bakery scene. For a night out with friends, she suggests Alma in the central business district, which offers Spanish cuisine and an array of drinks.

Cultural Forays and Outdoor Adventures

Guy’s artistic side leads her to frequent cultural landmarks like the Auckland Art Gallery and the galleries on K Road. She finds these places rich in inspiration for her work. For a dose of nostalgia, she recommends Catch-a-Fish in Parnell, a quaint restaurant known for its fish and chips, nestled amidst the picturesque Rose Gardens. Despite the kauri dieback affecting the Hūnua and Waitākere Ranges, Guy enjoys hiking in Churchill Park and Karaka Bay, demonstrating her love for Auckland’s outdoor spaces.

Artistic Inspirations and Social Consciousness

Waiheke Island holds a special place in Guy’s heart, serving as a source of artistic inspiration. She particularly cites the Sculpture on the Gulf 2024 event, a testament to the vibrant art scene on the island. Lastly, she sings praises for the SPCA Op Shop in Kūmeu, a thrift store where she donates clothes and finds treasures. Its cause and dog-friendly atmosphere align with her own values, making it a favorite.

Auckland for Kids: A Weekend Guide

Meanwhile, Auckland for Kids offers a comprehensive guide to family-friendly events in the city for the weekend of January 13-14, 2023. The guide includes a range of events from the Indian Kite Festival to the Waiheke Ostend Market, catering to diverse interests and age groups. Families are advised to check event organizers’ websites or social media for any last-minute changes.