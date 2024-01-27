Natali Germanotta: The Fashion Force Behind Lady Gaga

In the world of fashion, a new star has emerged, not only as a prominent designer but also as a beacon of individuality and creativity. Her name is Natali Germanotta, the younger sister to the global music icon, Lady Gaga. However, Natali has been carving out her own unique path in the fashion industry, independent of her sister's fame.

Becoming Natali Germanotta

Born on March 10, 1992, in New York City, Natali attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart before graduating from the Parsons School of Design in 2014. She interned for Allison Parris and then served as an assistant for Brandon Maxwell, Gaga's stylist, before launching her own fashion house, Topo Studio.

From Sisterly Support to Professional Collaboration

Natali has been a constant pillar of support for Gaga, helping her with performances at venues such as the Knitting Factory and designing stage costumes for major events like the 2022 Chromatica Ball, Gaga's Las Vegas residency, and the 2022 Grammy Awards. Her work with Gaga has extended beyond stage wardrobe; she has styled Gaga for magazine spreads, advertising campaigns, and film projects like 'A Star Is Born.'

Natali's Influence and Style

With an edgy fashion sense, Natali has influenced Gaga's style while also making significant contributions to the fashion industry at large. Although the sisters sometimes disagree on fashion choices, this contrast has often served to soften their father's reactions to Natali's own bold style choices.

Family Ties and Shared Spotlight

The bond between the Germanotta sisters extends beyond shared career paths. They have made public appearances together, such as at the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards and various fashion shows. Gaga has included Natali in heartfelt acceptance speeches, and their support for each other's careers and achievements attests to their strong familial bond.