Arts & Entertainment

Nashville’s Big Bash Breaks CBS Ratings Records

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
Nashville’s Big Bash Breaks CBS Ratings Records

As the confetti settled on Nashville’s Big Bash, numbers started rolling in, painting a triumphant picture for CBS. The country music program, an extravaganza that ushered in the new year, significantly bolstered CBS ratings, drawing an audience of 7.85 million throughout the evening. This marked a considerable 75% surge compared to the previous year, turning the channel into a magnet for viewers nationwide.

Night of Ratings Triumphs

In a broadcast that spanned from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern Time, with a brief intermission at 10 p.m. for local news, the initial time slot alone attracted an impressive 8.21 million viewers. This translates to a striking 113% jump from the previous year’s 3.9 million, evidencing the immense appeal of the event. The peak viewership stood at 11.93 million at the inception, a figure largely attributed to the audience carryover from NFL games coverage.

Ratings Resilience Post Break

Emerging from the news break, the show retained its high ratings. It held an audience of 6.93 million from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., and reached a peak of 8.58 million at 11:45 p.m. The second late-night hour saw a slight dip but nevertheless marked a 56% increase from the previous year, drawing 7.4 million viewers.

Digital Domination

Moreover, the Big Bash was not limited to conventional broadcasting. The event was live-streamed on Paramount+ and CBS digital apps, where it succeeded in doubling its audience and claimed the top spot as the number one live-streamed entertainment program of the day in terms of both reach and time spent.

Controversy Amid Success

However, the celebratory note was slightly marred by controversy. The revelation that Blake Shelton’s New Year’s Eve performance was pre-recorded rather than live from Nashville as advertised sparked outrage among fans. The double booking in Nashville and Oklahoma disappointed fans, despite Shelton receiving rave reviews for his Oklahoma concert. The country music superstar had a packed schedule and rang in the new year without his wife Gwen Stefani. Despite this rocky start to 2024, the year ahead is expected to be another triumphant one for Shelton.

This ratings success was not unique to CBS. Across the spectrum, ABC also reported significant growth for its ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ program, indicating an overall increase in viewership for New Year’s Eve programs.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

