en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Nashville’s Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Nashville’s Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation

In the heart of the Music City, Nashville, a discordant note has been struck, raising concerns about the equitable distribution of arts funding. The city, known for its vibrant arts scene, has been caught up in a controversy that underlines the pervasive issue of representation and support for minority artists. A monumental decision meant to increase funding for independent artists and small arts organizations, many of them led by individuals from minority backgrounds, was abruptly reversed, prompting an outcry from marginalized groups.

The Reversal and Its Repercussions

Originally, the Metro Arts Commission had green-lighted a new funding model that promised to allocate more resources to individual artists and smaller organizations. The new approach intended to bridge the gap in the arts community, especially benefiting communities of color. However, this progressive move was retracted following counsel from Metro’s legal department. The concern was that the consideration of race in the allocation of funds could potentially infricte upon the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action.

Discrimination Complaints and Delays

This abrupt about-face has led to not just disappointment, but also formal discrimination complaints. Three such complaints have been lodged, and they are currently under investigation by the Metro Human Relations Commission. Additionally, the delay in disbursing funds has affected those approved for grants. This is due to inadequate guidance on grant contracts and the sources of funding, further exacerbating the situation.

Audit and Attempts at Improvements

An audit of the grant process has been initiated, aiming to pinpoint potential improvements and ensure the fair distribution of funds. Meanwhile, the Metro Arts Department is making concerted efforts to reduce the barriers to entry for grant applications. These efforts have resulted in an uptick in applicants, particularly from Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), after the application process was modified. However, these challenges underscore the ongoing tensions within the city’s efforts to provide equitable support for its diverse arts community.

0
Arts & Entertainment Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Marvel's 'What If...?' Shelves Dark Spider-Man Episode Due to Its Intense Themes

By BNN Correspondents

L.A.X Addresses Defamatory Comments, Hints at Legal Action

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Downtown Grounds in Redding: A Beacon of Community and Creativity

By BNN Correspondents

A Weekend of Laughter, Nature, Charity, and Art in Rockford

By BNN Correspondents

Barry Keoghan Opts out of 'Gladiator' Sequel; Franz Rogowski's Career ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Barry Keoghan Opts out of 'Gladiator' Sequel; Franz Rogowski's Career ...
heart comment 0
Jung So Min and Jung Hae In to Star in New Rom-Com Drama ‘Mom’s Friend’s Son’

By BNN Correspondents

Jung So Min and Jung Hae In to Star in New Rom-Com Drama ‘Mom's Friend's Son'
Ragnarok X: Next Generation Enters Chinese Gaming Market with Government Approval

By Salman Khan

Ragnarok X: Next Generation Enters Chinese Gaming Market with Government Approval
Eraserhead’s Absence On UK Streaming Platforms Sparks Discussion On Digital Ownership

By Nitish Verma

Eraserhead's Absence On UK Streaming Platforms Sparks Discussion On Digital Ownership
Unveiling Vedang Raina: The New Face of Bollywood Making Waves

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling Vedang Raina: The New Face of Bollywood Making Waves
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
23 seconds
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
26 seconds
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
41 seconds
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
1 min
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
1 min
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
1 min
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
Orange County's Political Shift: The Rise of 'Modestly Partisan Republicans'
2 mins
Orange County's Political Shift: The Rise of 'Modestly Partisan Republicans'
Divisions Within Republican Party Threaten 2024 Election Strategy
2 mins
Divisions Within Republican Party Threaten 2024 Election Strategy
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: A High-stakes NBA Showdown
2 mins
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: A High-stakes NBA Showdown
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
30 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
31 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app