Arts & Entertainment

Nashville to Host High-Profile Concerts in 2024: A Music Lover’s Paradise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Nashville to Host High-Profile Concerts in 2024: A Music Lover’s Paradise

Nashville, the city renowned for its vibrant music scene, is preparing to host a diverse line-up of high-profile concerts in 2024. Among those set to dazzle the stage at the famed Bridgestone Arena are celebrated artists such as Drake, J. Cole, and Olivia Rodrigo. These concerts will feature a wide range of genres, from rap and hip-hop to pop, highlighting Nashville’s reputation as a prime destination for music enthusiasts.

Drake and J. Cole to Ignite the Stage

Drake’s rescheduled tour, ‘It’s All A Blur – Big As The What?’, will make its stop in Nashville on February 7 and 8. The Grammy-winning rapper had initially scheduled the tour for June and October, but postponed the dates. Now with confirmed new dates, Drake is set to share the stage with fellow rapper J. Cole, who replaces 21 Savage on this leg of the tour. The tour will kick off in Denver in January and will also grace cities such as Oklahoma City, New Orleans, and Memphis. Fans can purchase tickets for the Nashville concerts, with prices ranging from $122.00 to $3455.00, on various online platforms including Nashville.com and drakerelated.com.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Pop Sensation

Pop artist Olivia Rodrigo is all set to enthrall her fans on March 9 as she brings her ‘GUTS World Tour’ to Bridgestone Arena. This tour follows the success of her sophomore album ‘GUTS.’ Special guests The Breeders, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf will join the singer-songwriter on tour. Tickets for Rodrigo’s tour are available on her official website.

Bad Bunny’s Latin Trap Intrigue

Bad Bunny, acclaimed as the King of Latin Trap, is scheduled to perform at Bridgestone Arena on May 11 as part of his ‘Most Wanted Tour’. This tour will begin in Salt Lake City in February and includes a total of 47 shows, with multiple performances in major cities across North America. His latest album ‘nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana’, featuring the hit song ‘Monaco’, has achieved significant streaming success. Further information about the tour can be found on the official tour website.

With this star-studded lineup, Nashville reaffirms its status as a favorite hotspot for music lovers, making 2024 a year of unmissable concerts in the city.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

