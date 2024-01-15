Napiers Face Challenge in 'Home Town' Renovation: Stolen Hot Tub and Modern Aesthetics

In Laurel, Mississippi, a home renovation project with a twist has just been completed by Erin and Ben Napier, the beloved duo of HGTV's 'Home Town'. The homeowners, artist Mike Terrell, formerly a civil engineer, saw his abode transformed into a contemporary haven, a departure from the Napiers' usual design style.

Modernizing a Piece of History

The residence, previously owned by Gwen and William Burton, carried with it a sense of history and charm. The Napiers' task was to modernize it while preserving its essence. An integral part of this transformation was the back deck's metamorphosis into a contemporary space, complete with a stainless steel hot tub from Diamond Spas.

A Challenge Amidst the Transformation

However, the journey to installing this luxury amenity was not without its bumps. The original hot tub that was to grace the deck was stolen in transit, causing a delay in the project. Despite this setback, Terrell showed understanding, and the Napiers managed to install a replacement hot tub weeks later. Chosen by Terrell himself, the new tub was not just a luxury item, but also eco-friendly and highly sanitary, meeting the homeowner's preference for cleanliness.

Stepping Beyond Comfort Zones

The renovation also saw the Napiers venturing beyond their typical design aesthetics. They introduced 'waterfall' countertops, a first in the show's history. Ben Napier crafted a beautiful wooden and copper bar cart with a removable tray for the deck, another modern touch. Furthermore, Erin Napier commissioned a contemporary sculpture titled 'Odd Bird' for the house's front facade, crafted by her old college friend, Earl Dismuke.

Artistry in Renovation

Not only did this renovation highlight the Napiers' dexterity, but it also provided a platform for local artists. Both Terrell and Dismuke took the opportunity to sell their creations. Terrell offered his artwork on Instagram, while Dismuke sold miniature versions of the 'Odd Bird' sculpture, allowing fans to bring a piece of the show's artistry into their own homes.