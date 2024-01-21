Nani's 'SaripodaSanivaaram' Gears Up for Pan-India Release

The upcoming Telugu film SaripodaSanivaaram, starring the acclaimed actor Nani, is generating significant buzz in Indian cinema. The film marks Nani's second collaboration with director Vivek Atreya, following their successful prior partnership. This venture is a high-budget production, bankrolled by industry heavyweights DVV Danaiah and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainments.

A Pan-India Release

The film's distribution rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been secured by SVC, a prominent player in production and distribution. This move suggests that SaripodaSanivaaram is slated for a considerable release in these regions. However, the film's reach extends beyond these states, as it is preparing for a Pan-India release. The movie will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, pointing to the widespread anticipation of the film.

Stellar Cast and Crew

The film boasts a strong cast, with SJ Surya playing a crucial role and Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. The technical crew comprises industry stalwarts like Jakes Bijoy, who is in charge of the music composition, Murali G handling the cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas helming the editing. The collective expertise of these individuals adds to the film's promise of high production values and captivating storytelling.

Rapid Progress and Audience Response

A promotional video titled Unchained has been released as part of the film's marketing strategy. The video, which features Nani in a rugged and intense character, has elicited a positive response from the audience. This reaction underscores the rapid progress of the film's shooting and the audience's rising anticipation for the film's release.