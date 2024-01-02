en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Nancy Xu and Will Mellor Celebrate New Year Amidst TV Drama

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Nancy Xu and Will Mellor Celebrate New Year Amidst TV Drama

In an atmosphere swirling with laughter, joy, and fiery pyrotechnics, Nancy Xu, a celebrated professional dancer recognized for her stint on Strictly Come Dancing, rang in the New Year with her partner Mikee Introna. The festivities were punctuated by the presence of actor Will Mellor and his wife Michelle McSween-Mellor, a testament to the enduring bond formed during their shared journey on Strictly’s 2022 series. This enduring camaraderie, which led them to a commendable fifth-place finish, was on full display during the celebratory evening.

Friendship Beyond the Dance Floor

Xu took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the evening’s revelries, a video that captured moments of mirth and dance, punctuated by the grandeur of fireworks and the symbolic release of a lantern into the night sky. Not only was the night a celebration of the arrival of 2024, but it also served as an affirmation of their solidified friendship, a bond forged in the crucible of competitive dancing and maintained beyond the glare of the spotlight.

A New Year, A Dramatic Return

While the New Year ushered in an atmosphere of celebration for some, it marked a dramatic return for others. Mellor’s character, Harvey Gaskell, made a sensational return to the popular TV series Coronation Street on the first day of 2024. The plotline saw Gaskell form a manipulative alliance with Adam Barlow, highlighting his strategic prowess and capacity for mind games, even while incarcerated. The narrative hinted at a possibly intriguing plan for his release, leaving viewers on tenterhooks.

Unfolding Drama and Ongoing Celebrations

Simultaneously, the world of entertainment saw its share of drama and celebrations. Rapper Cardi B and Offset’s ongoing relationship saga continued to unfold as they celebrated New Year’s Eve together. Despite their reunion, Cardi clarified that they were not back together but were attending couples therapy to resolve their issues. The couple, who split in December, expressed their mutual affection and desire for a healthy relationship, underscoring the complexity of their dynamic and the journey they have embarked on.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Public Domain Unleashes Horror: Steamboat Willie Reimagined

By BNN Correspondents

The Sopranos Cast to Host an Exclusive Event, Offering Fans a Unique Experience

By BNN Correspondents

Alanis Morissette Discovers Her Jewish Heritage on 'Finding Your Roots'

By BNN Correspondents

Richard Boyd Art Gallery Rings in the New Year with Diverse Art Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Behind the Scenes of 'Sex Education': An Extra's Revelations ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 34 seconds
Behind the Scenes of 'Sex Education': An Extra's Revelations ...
heart comment 0
Auburn Community Concert Band Calls for Musicians Ahead of 2024 Summer Concert Season

By BNN Correspondents

Auburn Community Concert Band Calls for Musicians Ahead of 2024 Summer Concert Season
Fusion Japan Dance Crew Enhances Global Village Entertainment Offering

By BNN Correspondents

Fusion Japan Dance Crew Enhances Global Village Entertainment Offering
ITV Passes on Mollie King for ‘This Morning’ Hosting Role Due to Lack of Live Broadcasting Experience

By BNN Correspondents

ITV Passes on Mollie King for 'This Morning' Hosting Role Due to Lack of Live Broadcasting Experience
UltFone Revolutionizes Pokemon Go with Location Changer

By Salman Khan

UltFone Revolutionizes Pokemon Go with Location Changer
Latest Headlines
World News
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
10 seconds
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
11 seconds
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
18 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
22 seconds
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
24 seconds
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
26 seconds
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
26 seconds
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
26 seconds
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
32 seconds
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
46 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
50 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
53 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
60 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app