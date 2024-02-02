Nana Ama McBrown stirs social media with her language preference at brand ambassador unveiling

Acclaimed actress Nana Ama McBrown has been heralded as the latest brand ambassador for Deedew Spice Gh, in an event that sparkled with her characteristic vivacity. McBrown, a household name in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, added another feather to her cap as she embraced this new role, marking her first brand endorsement of 2024.

A Grand Unveiling

McBrown's introduction as the face of Deedew Spice Gh was nothing short of spectacular. She arrived in style at the company's plant in Gomoa Fetteh, located in the Central Region, where she was warmly received by the staff and friends of the company. The event was not only a celebration of her new role but also provided McBrown with the opportunity to familiarize herself with the company's operations as she toured the facility.

More than Just English

However, it wasn't just the grand unveiling that caught the public's attention. During a media interaction at the event, McBrown expressed her preference for speaking in Twi, her native language, rather than English. This request came when a reporter approached her with a question in English, leading to a moment of discomfort for the actress. Citing a difference in educational levels, McBrown highlighted her unease with English and requested to be interviewed in Twi instead.

Stirring Up Social Media

McBrown's candid response ignited a flurry of reactions on social media. Many applauded her for her frankness and emphasized the importance of local languages, comparing the situation to non-English speaking countries like China, which have achieved remarkable progress without prioritizing English. The incident not only triggered a humorous response but also sparked a broader conversation on language preference and the role of English in non-native countries.