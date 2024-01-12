en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates Mahesh Babu’s New Movie ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Release

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates Mahesh Babu’s New Movie ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Release

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s new movie, ‘Guntur Kaaram’, has stirred a wave of excitement in the cinema community as it debuts in theaters ahead of the Pongal festival. Adding to the frenzy, Namrata Shirodkar, the actor’s wife, took to social media to express her enthusiasm for the film’s release.

Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’: A Reunion and A Revelation

Mahesh Babu’s latest film, ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marks the duo’s highly anticipated reunion after their last successful collaborations, ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja,’ 12 years ago. The film, an action drama, sees Babu starring alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

The title and teaser of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ were unveiled on the birth anniversary of Mahesh’s father, actor Krishna. The teaser highlights Babu’s character’s intense and ‘highly inflammable’ nature. The trailer, meanwhile, offers a glimpse into the action-packed role of Babu’s character, Ramana, and his emotionally charged family connections.

Namrata Shirodkar: A Proud Spouse and A Social Media Enthusiast

Shirodkar shared a stylish image of Mahesh Babu on Instagram, clad in a blue t-shirt, white hoodie, and dark sunglasses. She captioned the snap with encouraging words and hashtags related to the movie, demonstrating her excitement and support for her husband’s new release. Her post served as a testament to the strong bond between the couple and further fueled the anticipation for the movie among fans.

Anticipation and Early Reviews: ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Early reviews of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ have praised Mahesh Babu’s performance and the film’s entertainment value, making it a must-watch for fans. The movie, expected to do business of approximately Rs 250 crore, has sparked interest and intense discussions among the cinema community. The competition at the box office is fierce, with the film releasing alongside other big names. Despite this, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the movie’s opening day box office collection are palpable.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Greta Thunberg's Statue Returns To Winchester University Amid Controversy
On the grounds of the University of Winchester, a life-sized statue of renowned environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been reinstalled, reclaiming its place in the courtyard garden of the West Downs Centre. The sculpture, initially introduced in 2021, was temporarily removed for repairs to its base. Valued at £24,000, the statue’s unveiling had earlier stirred
Greta Thunberg's Statue Returns To Winchester University Amid Controversy
The Rise of 'Nepo Parents': When Celebrity Parents Step into the Limelight
8 mins ago
The Rise of 'Nepo Parents': When Celebrity Parents Step into the Limelight
Pigeon Club's 'Liar': An Overture of Introspection and Vulnerability
9 mins ago
Pigeon Club's 'Liar': An Overture of Introspection and Vulnerability
Wirral Schoolgirl Lucia Aliu Shines in Amazon Prime Film 'Role Play'
3 mins ago
Wirral Schoolgirl Lucia Aliu Shines in Amazon Prime Film 'Role Play'
Daryl Hall: A Symphony of Success and Strife
5 mins ago
Daryl Hall: A Symphony of Success and Strife
Riccardo Muti Guides Chicago Symphony Orchestra on European Tour
5 mins ago
Riccardo Muti Guides Chicago Symphony Orchestra on European Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
59 seconds
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
4 mins
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
5 mins
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
7 mins
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
7 mins
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
8 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
8 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
8 mins
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
8 mins
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app