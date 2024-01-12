Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates Mahesh Babu’s New Movie ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Release

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s new movie, ‘Guntur Kaaram’, has stirred a wave of excitement in the cinema community as it debuts in theaters ahead of the Pongal festival. Adding to the frenzy, Namrata Shirodkar, the actor’s wife, took to social media to express her enthusiasm for the film’s release.

Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’: A Reunion and A Revelation

Mahesh Babu’s latest film, ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marks the duo’s highly anticipated reunion after their last successful collaborations, ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja,’ 12 years ago. The film, an action drama, sees Babu starring alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

The title and teaser of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ were unveiled on the birth anniversary of Mahesh’s father, actor Krishna. The teaser highlights Babu’s character’s intense and ‘highly inflammable’ nature. The trailer, meanwhile, offers a glimpse into the action-packed role of Babu’s character, Ramana, and his emotionally charged family connections.

Namrata Shirodkar: A Proud Spouse and A Social Media Enthusiast

Shirodkar shared a stylish image of Mahesh Babu on Instagram, clad in a blue t-shirt, white hoodie, and dark sunglasses. She captioned the snap with encouraging words and hashtags related to the movie, demonstrating her excitement and support for her husband’s new release. Her post served as a testament to the strong bond between the couple and further fueled the anticipation for the movie among fans.

Anticipation and Early Reviews: ‘Guntur Kaaram’

Early reviews of ‘Guntur Kaaram’ have praised Mahesh Babu’s performance and the film’s entertainment value, making it a must-watch for fans. The movie, expected to do business of approximately Rs 250 crore, has sparked interest and intense discussions among the cinema community. The competition at the box office is fierce, with the film releasing alongside other big names. Despite this, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the movie’s opening day box office collection are palpable.