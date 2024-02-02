Namibian Artists: Orchestrating Change and Confronting Challenges in 2024

As the first days of 2024 unfurl, Namibian creatives are painting the year ahead with vivid strokes of ambition, resilience, and hope. They carry dreams of not just personal growth and artistic evolution, but also of reshaping the nation's cultural landscape and influencing the global art scene. This year, they aim to chart new territories, shatter stereotypes, and compose symphonies of change.

Artists Setting the Pace

King Twizz, a rap luminary known as Jericho, is sculpting his seventh album 'Signature', while eyeing international collaborations and corporate events. Former Miss Namibia, Chelsi Shikongo, is poised to embrace a healthier lifestyle and combat sexism and colorism with unflinching authenticity. Gospel virtuoso, Maranatha Goroh is harmonizing her music with youth empowerment and mental health advocacy, while dancer Stanley Mareka is choreographing a year of disciplined time management and decisive action.

Striking the Right Notes

The creator of the hikwa genre, Sunny Boy, is marching towards self-discipline in business and personal decisions, with his much-awaited album 'Kingdom of Yaziza' in the pipeline. Singer Ann Singer is set to amplify the melodies of her album 'Love' and weave a tapestry of collaborations with other Namibian artists. Stella da Costa, Miss Heritage Namibia, is ready to spotlight Namibian heritage and broaden her modeling alliances, while album producer Mushe is navigating challenges in his poultry business and crafting his penultimate album.

Harmonizing Aspirations

Etjo Katjivari Kangumine of Ethnix is tuning her life to the notes of health, fitness, and financial stability, while actress Nadula Hainane is determined to raise her voice against gender-based violence and expand her cinematic network. Ethnix's Page is orchestrating a year of giving back to the community and captivating international audiences with fresh music and videos.

However, these artists are not just strumming their dreams; they are also addressing the discordant notes in Namibia's music industry. The artists are cognizant of the pressing challenges such as the limited collection of early Namibian music, the underwhelming support for local content on radio stations, and the bureaucratic hiccups within the government administration.

They underscore the need for a robust policy, efficient implementation, and a unified voice through a music union to unleash the industry's latent potential. They advocate for a symphony of efforts between the government, private sector, and artists to foster an ecosystem that encourages innovation, safeguards intellectual property, and stimulates entrepreneurship. They also voice concern over the absence of a music union, which exacerbates existing inequalities and stymies the creation of practical solutions, lobbying efforts, and policy formulation that could empower artists.