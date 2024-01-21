Nadiya Bychkova Reveals the 'Reality Backstage' at Strictly Come Dancing Tour

In a candid moment that captures the stark reality of professional dancing, Strictly Come Dancing (SCD) star Nadiya Bychkova was seen backstage, immersed up to her knees in a bucket of ice. The image, a testament to the physical strain and grueling aftermath of high-energy performances, was shared on social media by fellow SCD member Angela Scanlon.

Behind the Glitz and Glamour

Nadiya reposted the image on her Instagram Stories, captioning it "Reality backstage!" A vivid illustration of the toll that the tour takes on the performers' bodies, the photo offers fans a glimpse behind the sequins and spotlights of the SCD tour. The image was shared following the tour's opening night in Birmingham.

A Common Practice Among Dancers

The practice of dipping one's feet and legs in ice, while seemingly extreme, is a common recovery method among dancers. It serves to reduce swelling, inflammation, and soreness after strenuous performances. Echoing Nadiya's post-show routine, Ellie Leach, the 2023 Strictly champion, shared a similar photo of her own feet in ice, illustrating how pervasive this practice is.

Not Just For Dancers

Interestingly, this technique is not exclusive to dancers. A-list celebrities including David Beckham, the Kardashians, Nicole Scherzinger, and Harry Styles reportedly use ice therapy as part of their recovery and self-care routines. The use of this method by such high-profile figures points to its effectiveness.

Bychkova, who is currently dating fellow SCD professional Kai Widdrington, is part of the 2023 line-up of SCD, which includes Bobby Brazier, Diane Buswell, and Annabel Croft, among others. Judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and host Janette Manrara were also present during the tour's opening night.