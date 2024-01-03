NACHTS’s ‘Privileg’: A Bold Defiance of Black Metal Norms

With over a decade of consistent musical exploration and innovation, NACHTS, a solo black metal project led by German artist Wiedergaenger, is now set to release its much-anticipated debut album, ‘Privileg’. The album, a testament to NACHTS’s creative audacity, is scheduled for release on March 29th, courtesy of two record labels, Crawling Chaos and House of Inkantation.

Defying Conventions with ‘Privileg’

The artist’s signature blend of nocturnal themes, dark narratives, and existential meditations is pushed to new dimensions in ‘Privileg’. The album, characterized by dynamic shifts and intense musical arrangements, is a departure from the black metal norms. It features a potent engagement of bass and drums, with layered guitars and keyboards contributing to a rich and immersive soundscape. The vocals, akin to the high-pitched howls of a ‘mad goblin king,’ further intensify the album’s fervid atmosphere.

Shattering the Silence with ‘Du Ewiger Hund’

The first single off the album, ‘Du Ewiger Hund,’ is a powerful introduction to the narrative that ‘Privileg’ intends to unfold. The track echoes the album’s overarching theme of disillusionment with humanity, embodying the perspective of a narcissist who deems humanity unworthy of existence. The single starkly embodies NACHTS’s characteristic disdain for convention and eagerness to explore different sound aesthetics.

Beyond the Norms of Black Metal

Since its inception in 2009, NACHTS has consistently pushed the boundaries of black metal. Wiedergaenger’s willingness to experiment with recording techniques and soundscapes has enabled the project to carve a unique niche within the genre. ‘Privileg’, recorded in Wiedergaenger’s private studio and mixed and mastered by Waik Schoner, is a testament to this relentless pursuit of musical innovation.

As NACHTS prepares to bring ‘Privileg’ to the world, listeners are encouraged to follow the provided links for more information and acquisition details. The album will be available in both CD and digital formats, offering a new chapter in the artist’s exploration of the darker corners of human existence.