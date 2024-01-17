NACC Welcomes Alabama Ballet: 'Giselle' Performance Slated for February 9

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) is set to host a performance by the esteemed Alabama Ballet, presenting the classic romantic ballet 'Giselle'. The performance is scheduled for February 9 at the Tom Bevill Lyceum, marking the 17th year that NACC has invited the Alabama Ballet to perform for the community.

Advertisment

Giselle: A Ballet of Love, Deception, and Tragedy

'Giselle' is a poignant tale of a naive girl deceived by her suitor, leading to her untimely death and subsequent existence amongst the spirits of maidens in the forest. Choreographed by the accomplished Roger Van Fleteren and accompanied by the music of Sergei Prokofiev, the ballet spans approximately two hours. The Alabama Ballet's reputation for delivering high-quality performances, complemented by exquisite costumes, impeccable stage lighting, and sound, ensures a captivating experience.

Community Engagement and Enthusiasm

Advertisment

Dr. David Campbell, President of NACC, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. The college's longstanding relationship with the Alabama Ballet underscores its commitment to fostering cultural appreciation within the community. The event is positioned as a perfect Valentine's Day outing for all family members, offering a unique blend of art, culture, and entertainment.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the ballet are priced at $10 each and are available for purchase online or by phone. Early indications suggest they are selling fast, hinting at the community's eagerness for this cultural event. The college also encourages interested individuals to explore more about NACC through their website or by downloading their app.