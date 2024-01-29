N. Scott Momaday: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author and Guardian of Kiowa Traditions Passes Away

Renowned author, literature professor, and member of the Kiowa Indian tribe, N. Scott Momaday, passed away on January 24, at the age of 89, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A Pulitzer Prize laureate, Momaday's 1968 debut novel, 'House Made of Dawn', earned him the distinction of being the first Native American to achieve this historic milestone. The book profoundly influenced contemporary Native American literature, paving the way for authors like James Welch, Sherman Alexie, Leslie Marmon Silko, and Louise Erdrich.

'House Made of Dawn': A Legacy of Cultural Integration

Central to the narrative of 'House Made of Dawn' is Abel, a World War II veteran grappling with identity crisis, cultural conflict, and personal strife upon returning to his reservation. By integrating tribal traditions into contemporary narratives, Momaday spotlighted the challenges faced by indigenous communities. This thematic thread was carried into his second novel, 'The Ancient Child'.

An Unexpected Acclaim

Despite his success, Momaday expressed surprise at the mainstream acclaim his work received. The pressure to match this achievement in subsequent writings was a constant companion. Nonetheless, he remained committed to his craft, contributing significantly to the preservation of Kiowa oral traditions. His belief in the importance of documenting these stories, particularly as younger generations became more assimilated, underscored his writing and teaching.

Tsoai-talee: A Man of Dual Heritage

Momaday, comfortable in both his Kiowa heritage and academic environments, was a product of a bicultural upbringing. His work frequently referenced the Devils Tower, a natural monolith significant in Kiowa lore, and he was given the Kiowa tribal name Tsoai-talee, linking him to the legends surrounding this landmark. Born on February 27, 1934, in Lawton, Oklahoma, Momaday was brought up in various Native American reservations and was deeply influenced by the cultural backgrounds of his parents.