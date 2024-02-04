N.O.R.E. Trusts Jay-Z's Advice on Luxury Watch Purchases

In an intriguing revelation from the world of hip-hop, rapper and podcaster N.O.R.E. has shared his unique process for purchasing luxury watches. On the Wrist Check podcast, N.O.R.E. spoke candidly about the influence of fellow artist and entrepreneur Jay-Z on his watch buying decisions. The revelation underlines the respect and trust N.O.R.E. places in Jay-Z's discernment when it comes to high-end timepieces.

The Trust Factor

As N.O.R.E. pointed out, his decision to buy a watch doesn't occur in isolation. Certain trusted individuals are consulted, with Jay-Z topping the list. Despite not always receiving a response, N.O.R.E. values Jay-Z's silence as a sign of respect. In his view, if Jay-Z doesn't approve of a watch, he would rather not comment.

Jay-Z's Influence

It's no secret that Jay-Z is known for his tasteful collection of luxury watches, a fact that only bolsters N.O.R.E.'s trust in his advice. N.O.R.E. also recounted an instance where he sought Jay-Z's opinion on two high-end watches, the Nautilus and the Aquanaut. Jay-Z's response was affirmative, advising him to purchase both, reflecting his expansive understanding and appreciation of such timepieces.

The $7 Million Watch

Jay-Z's reputation as a connoisseur of luxury watches extends beyond his circle of friends. A report from HipHopDX highlighted that he was seen wearing a $7 million Patek Philippe watch at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party. This rare piece from his collection exemplifies the level of sophistication and exclusivity associated with his taste in watches.