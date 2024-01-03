en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mystery of Wrigley Field Painting Solved: Filmmaker Tom Palazzolo Identified as Artist

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Mystery of Wrigley Field Painting Solved: Filmmaker Tom Palazzolo Identified as Artist

Retired chiropractor Daniel Kamen, a resident of Buffalo Grove, has finally unveiled the mystery behind a painting he received approximately two decades ago. The painting, a 4-feet by 4-feet representation of a vintage Wrigley Field bleacher scene was given to Kamen by one of his patients as a payment for his chiropractic services. A particular detail of the painting drew Kamen’s attention – a baseball glove nestled in the ivy with ‘Tommy 05’ inscribed on it. This detail suggested a potential connection with Tommy Brown, a 1950s outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, known for donning the number 5 in honor of his baseball idol, Joe DiMaggio.

Unraveling the Mystery

Despite these clues, the identity of the artist remained elusive. Kamen attempted to contact Brown, who is now well into his 90s, but the former baseball player had no knowledge of the artwork. The mystery surrounding the painting’s creator was finally unraveled through a combination of local media coverage, including a feature in the Daily Herald and a segment on WGN-TV. The exposure caught the attention of the actual artist, igniting a spark that led to the resolution of this long-standing enigma.

The Artist Revealed

The artist, it turned out, was none other than Tom Palazzolo, a renowned filmmaker celebrated for his works that encapsulate iconic Chicago moments. His portfolio includes such masterpieces as ‘The Tattooed Lady of Riverview’ and ‘Jerry’s Deli.’ The name ‘Tommy’ inscribed on the glove in the painting was a nod to Palazzolo himself, not Tommy Brown as initially suspected. Palazzolo met with Kamen at his home in Oak Park, finally laying to rest the mystery of the painting’s origins.

A Connection With Chicago

The painting, aptly named ‘Bums,’ was originally created for an Art Institute school fundraiser, adding a layer of historical significance to the work. Its strong connection with Chicago has inspired Kamen to create and sell prints of the artwork, allowing more Chicagoans to own a piece of their city’s unique narrative. Palazzolo, in the same vein, has expressed his intentions to sell a similar Cubs-themed painting, further contributing to the chronicling of Chicago’s rich baseball lore.

Arts & Entertainment Baseball United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

