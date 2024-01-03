Mystery of Wrigley Field Painting Solved: Filmmaker Tom Palazzolo Identified as Artist

Retired chiropractor Daniel Kamen, a resident of Buffalo Grove, has finally unveiled the mystery behind a painting he received approximately two decades ago. The painting, a 4-feet by 4-feet representation of a vintage Wrigley Field bleacher scene was given to Kamen by one of his patients as a payment for his chiropractic services. A particular detail of the painting drew Kamen’s attention – a baseball glove nestled in the ivy with ‘Tommy 05’ inscribed on it. This detail suggested a potential connection with Tommy Brown, a 1950s outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, known for donning the number 5 in honor of his baseball idol, Joe DiMaggio.

Unraveling the Mystery

Despite these clues, the identity of the artist remained elusive. Kamen attempted to contact Brown, who is now well into his 90s, but the former baseball player had no knowledge of the artwork. The mystery surrounding the painting’s creator was finally unraveled through a combination of local media coverage, including a feature in the Daily Herald and a segment on WGN-TV. The exposure caught the attention of the actual artist, igniting a spark that led to the resolution of this long-standing enigma.

The Artist Revealed

The artist, it turned out, was none other than Tom Palazzolo, a renowned filmmaker celebrated for his works that encapsulate iconic Chicago moments. His portfolio includes such masterpieces as ‘The Tattooed Lady of Riverview’ and ‘Jerry’s Deli.’ The name ‘Tommy’ inscribed on the glove in the painting was a nod to Palazzolo himself, not Tommy Brown as initially suspected. Palazzolo met with Kamen at his home in Oak Park, finally laying to rest the mystery of the painting’s origins.

A Connection With Chicago

The painting, aptly named ‘Bums,’ was originally created for an Art Institute school fundraiser, adding a layer of historical significance to the work. Its strong connection with Chicago has inspired Kamen to create and sell prints of the artwork, allowing more Chicagoans to own a piece of their city’s unique narrative. Palazzolo, in the same vein, has expressed his intentions to sell a similar Cubs-themed painting, further contributing to the chronicling of Chicago’s rich baseball lore.