Mystery and Thriller Novels Top Hamilton Public Library’s Most Borrowed List

The Hamilton Public Library (HPL) recently unveiled its list of the most borrowed adult books for this year, demonstrating a robust preference for mystery and thriller novels. Titles such as ‘A World of Curiosities’ by Louise Penny and ‘Verity’ by Colleen Hoover have found their way to the top ranks of the list, captivating readers with their intriguing narratives and suspense-filled plots.

Prince Harry’s memoir tops the chart

Despite the dominance of thrillers and mysteries, the overall top circulated item across various formats in the library was Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare.’ The memoir, which details the prince’s life experiences, has emerged not only as the most borrowed book but also as the most sought-after e-book and audiobook.

Local author shines, TikTok influences, and digital borrows surge

The list also included ‘Nothing the Same, Everything Haunted: The Ballad of Motl the Cowboy,’ a historical fiction piece penned by local author Gary Barwin. This novel was among the top-10 e-books, a distinction partly attributed to the library’s Hamilton Reads event, which actively promoted the book. Interestingly, the list for audiobooks diverged from the print category, featuring a majority of young adult fantasies and books penned by celebrities. A significant influence was seen from discussions on TikTok, the popular social media platform, impacting the borrowing rates of certain titles.

As digital platforms continue to transform various sectors, HPL has not been left behind. The library experienced a surge in digital borrows, which nearly matched the physical circulation, totaling over 1.4 million this year.

Most borrowed DVD and anticipation for 2024’s popular book

In an unexpected turn, the 2010 film ‘A Christmas Carol’ emerged as the most borrowed DVD. Holiday titles have consistently performed well in the DVD category, as patrons seemingly enjoy a mix of cinematic nostalgia and festive cheer. Meanwhile, older titles also secured spots in the top 10 list, indicating that readers appreciate exploring an author’s earlier works.

Looking ahead, Meghan Tinmouth, the person behind the acquisition team at HPL, anticipates that ‘The Block Party’ by Jamie Day will be a popular book in 2024. Only time will reveal if this prediction will hold true as avid readers continue to explore and discover new literary landscapes.