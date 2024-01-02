en English
Arts & Entertainment

Myles Frost: The Youngest Tony Winner Set for Film Debut and London Stage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Myles Frost: The Youngest Tony Winner Set for Film Debut and London Stage

At the tender age of 22, Myles Frost has already etched his name in the annals of performing arts. His magnetic portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ: The Musical in 2022 not only captivated audiences but also made him the youngest actor to ever win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. However, Frost’s talents aren’t confined to the stage. He recently forayed into the world of film with his first role in the biographical drama ‘Origin’ and has another musical performance lined up in London.

Academic Pursuits Complementing Artistic Prowess

Frost’s journey to the limelight was shaped by his academic pursuits. His graduation from Bowie State University in December with a degree in Fine Arts, specifically focusing on music technology, served as a stepping stone to his illustrious acting career. Prior to this, Frost honed his skills at Belmont University in Nashville, laying the groundwork for his eventual triumphs on stage and screen.

A Grammy Nomination and An Impending Film Debut

Even as Frost’s Tony-winning performance continues to reverberate in theatre circles, his vocal talents were recognized with a Grammy nomination in 2023 for the cast recording of MJ: The Musical. His success isn’t confined to the realm of theatre and music. Currently, Frost is set to make his film debut with ‘Origin,’ directed by Ava DuVernay. In an impactful role, Frost will portray Trayvon Martin, the teenager whose untimely death in 2012 sparked a nationwide conversation about racial profiling and gun control.

Crossing the Pond: London Beckons Myles Frost

Frost’s journey is set to take an exciting turn as he’s poised to reprise his role as Michael Jackson. This time, however, it will be for the London production of MJ: The Musical, which is scheduled to open at the Prince Edward Theater in March. With his unparalleled talent and unyielding dedication, Frost is all set to enthral the London audience, just as he did in the United States.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

