Arts & Entertainment

My Talking Angela 2 Celebrates Anniversary with Fan-Designed ‘Flower Power’ Outfit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
My Talking Angela 2 Celebrates Anniversary with Fan-Designed ‘Flower Power’ Outfit

Outfit7, the creator of the globally loved mobile game, My Talking Angela 2, has recently announced the winner of its inaugural fashion design competition. Celebrating the game’s two-year anniversary, the contest attracted a staggering number of fashion-forward fans from around the globe, receiving more than 2,400 submissions. The competition was set in motion with the aim of engaging the gaming community further, giving players an opportunity to showcase their creativity and fashion prowess.

‘Flower Power’ Takes Center Stage

The winning outfit, endearingly named ‘Flower Power,’ was created by a user known as Sadie. The outfit, which now holds a permanent spot in the game, incorporates a vibrant color palette of lime green and pink, with floral accents adding to its charm. The design was chosen for its embodiment of individuality and self-expression, mirroring the game’s main character, Angela’s persona. The new outfit can now be claimed by players from Angela’s in-game wardrobe.

A Showcase of Global Talent

The competition has proved to be a platform for players worldwide to exhibit their creative talents. Other notable designs included the entries from the first and second runners-up, Madison and Neja. Each outfit was evaluated based on criteria such as originality, complexity, adaptability, and overall alignment with Angela’s personality.

Engaging the Gaming Community

This unique initiative by Outfit7 not only celebrates the game’s successful run but also highlights the creative community built around it. It encourages players to engage with the game in a more personalized manner, expressing their individuality through fashion design. The competition has set a precedent for future events, promising more exciting opportunities for players to express their creativity and engage with the game.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

