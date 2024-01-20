'My Old Ass' Premieres at Sundance: A Tale of Self-Discovery Starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella

In a brilliant blend of cinematic creativity and profound self-discovery, the film 'My Old Ass' made its grand premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20. This visionary coming-of-age narrative, directed and scripted by Megan Park, takes the audience on an emotionally resonant journey through the life of Elliott, a spirited teenager on the cusp of embarking on her college journey.

Unveiling the Plot and Stellar Cast

Set in the backdrop of a hallucinogenic mushroom trip, the film encapsulates a surreal encounter between Elliott and her older self, right before she leaves her childhood home for college. This unexpected meeting triggers a comedic and touching exploration of self-identity and first love. The role of the older Elliott is masterfully brought to life by Aubrey Plaza, while Maisy Stella shines as the younger Elliott. The ensemble cast also includes Kerrice Brooks as Ro and Maddie Ziegler as Ruthie.

Spotlight on Aubrey Plaza's Casting

One of the notable elements in the film's production is the casting of Aubrey Plaza as the older Elliott. Selected for embodying a similar energy and tone to Maisy Stella's character, Plaza resonated with the script and the character formation during her initial Zoom conversation with Megan Park. Stella expressed her admiration for Plaza, describing her as a selfless actor whose influence significantly shaped Stella's own approach to her craft.

Insights from The Deadline Studio at Sundance

The Deadline Studio at Sundance, held from January 19-22 on Main Street, served as a platform for the cast and creators of 'My Old Ass' to share their experiences and insights about the film. Along with other films in this year's lineup, the team behind 'My Old Ass' sat down with Deadline's festival team to discuss their journey to Park City and the making of this vibrant tale of self-discovery.