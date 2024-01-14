en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘My New Boss Is Goofy’ Manga Set for Home Video Release: First Cover Artwork Revealed

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
'My New Boss Is Goofy' Manga Set for Home Video Release: First Cover Artwork Revealed

The manga series ‘My New Boss Is Goofy’, which took the internet by storm after its announcement in May 2023, premiered as a TV anime series on October 7th, 2023. As fans eagerly await the six-volume home video release by Aniplex Japan, the first cover artwork has been unveiled, amplifying the anticipation.

From Tweet to Television

What started as a Twitter post by creator Dan Ichikawa, transformed into a manga sensation serialized through Manga Cross in 2019. The story, set in the contemporary workspace, revolves around 26-year-old office worker Kentarō Momose. His transition from a harrowing experience with a harassing boss to a new job under the jovially goofy boss, Yūsei Shirosaki, forms the crux of the narrative.

Creating the Anime Magic

The anime adaptation is a result of the combined creative genius of Noriyuki Abe as the director, Masahiro Yokotani handling the scripts, character designs by Takahiro Yasuda, and animation production by the renowned A-1 Pictures. The opening and ending theme songs, performed by Fujifabric and Lenny code fiction respectively, further enhance the viewing experience.

A Global Phenomenon Yet to Reach English Readers

Despite its widespread popularity, with two volumes already published in Japan, ‘My New Boss Is Goofy’ is yet to be released in English. This lighthearted series, emphasizing workplace camaraderie and the value of forging close bonds with coworkers, has already been rated 3 out of 5 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. As the home video release date approaches, global fans are hoping for a translation that will allow them to fully engage with this unique narrative and its charming character dynamics.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

