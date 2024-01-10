en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mutants in MCU: Dawn of a New Era

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Mutants in MCU: Dawn of a New Era

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is taking a transformative leap with Phase 4, confirming the existence of mutants and integrating characters from Marvel Comics with mutant abilities into its sprawling mythology. The seeds of this revolution were sown subtly, with the first mutant being unveiled as Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), whose DNA mutation endows her with superpowers. This revelation was made in the Disney+ show ‘Ms. Marvel’, setting the stage for a new era.

A New Era: Mutants in MCU

The introduction of mutants in the MCU is a game-changer, opening up a plethora of storytelling possibilities. In the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, viewers were treated to the surprise appearance of Professor X, establishing the existence of the X-Men in an alternate reality within the MCU’s multiverse. This not only adds depth to the narrative but also heralds an exciting crossover potential.

Old and New Faces

Adding to the roster of mutants is Namor, introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, identified as the MCU’s oldest mutant. His superhuman abilities are attributed to his mutant gene, adding a layer of intrigue to his character. Simultaneously, in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’, though not officially confirmed, Mr. Immortal’s regenerative powers suggest his origins align with his comic book counterpart, indicating he too is a mutant.

Teasing the X-Men

In the post-credits scene of ‘The Marvels’, Beast, a character associated with the X-Men, is reintroduced, hinting at the potential for the X-Men to join the MCU from another timeline. This teaser, coupled with the hinted existence of Wolverine in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ and Hugh Jackman’s confirmed appearance as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’, has fans on the edge of their seats for a potential X-Men reboot.

Speculations and Foreshadowing

Other characters, such as El Aguila from ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ and Sabra, who will debut in ‘Captain America: New World Order’, are speculated to be mutants based on their comic book origins. The careful introduction and foreshadowing of these characters suggest an imminent full integration of these characters into the MCU, possibly leading up to or during a forthcoming X-Men reboot.

The MCU’s Phase 4 presents an opportunity to correct the portrayal of some X-Men characters, such as Darwin, Storm, Cyclops, and Gambit, whom fans felt were unjustly represented in the Fox X-Men franchise. With the MCU’s track record for character development and storytelling, there is a palpable anticipation for this new chapter in the Marvel universe.

0
Arts & Entertainment Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
20 seconds ago
Gruff Rhys Announces New Solo Album and US Tour
In a thrilling turn of events, Gruff Rhys, the acclaimed lead vocalist for the band Super Furry Animals, has announced the imminent release of his forthcoming solo album titled ‘Sadness Sets Me Free.’ In tandem with the album drop, Rhys has also proclaimed an accompanying US tour that will commence in Brooklyn at Union Pool
Gruff Rhys Announces New Solo Album and US Tour
Lisa Barlow's Lost Ring Sparks Controversy on 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion
7 mins ago
Lisa Barlow's Lost Ring Sparks Controversy on 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Reunion
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Dominate SAG Awards Nominations
9 mins ago
'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Dominate SAG Awards Nominations
Florida Legislature Honors Jimmy Buffett: A Highway Tribute and 'Margaritaville' Plates
1 min ago
Florida Legislature Honors Jimmy Buffett: A Highway Tribute and 'Margaritaville' Plates
Valve's Unexpected Legal Actions Against Fan Games: A Paradigm Shift?
2 mins ago
Valve's Unexpected Legal Actions Against Fan Games: A Paradigm Shift?
Philippines Launches First All-Female Art Competition 'Sining Filipina'
6 mins ago
Philippines Launches First All-Female Art Competition 'Sining Filipina'
Latest Headlines
World News
PPN to Host 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards: A Celebration of Pharmacy Leadership
28 seconds
PPN to Host 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards: A Celebration of Pharmacy Leadership
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
50 seconds
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
59 seconds
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
1 min
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
1 min
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
2 mins
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
2 mins
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform
2 mins
Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
3 mins
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
12 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app