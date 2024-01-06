en English
Arts & Entertainment

Musician Khale Makes a Comeback with New Single ‘Calabash’ Featuring Galaybaton

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Musician Khale Makes a Comeback with New Single ‘Calabash’ Featuring Galaybaton

Known by his stage name Khale, Patrick Okhale Emmanuel is back in the spotlight with a new single, aptly titled “Calabash”. After a hiatus in 2023, the artist has made a significant return, featuring South African pop sensation Galaybaton. Released on January 4, 2024, the song has already created a buzz among fans and music enthusiasts alike. The song is now available for pre-order on popular platforms like iTunes and Spotify, with teasers accessible through Khale’s social media handle, musickhale.

A Resurgence of Talent

Khale first made a splash in the music industry in 2022 with the single “Ups N Down” and his debut EP “Airplane Mode”. Following a year dedicated to honing his musical abilities, Khale’s early release in January indicates a strong drive to dominate the music industry in the coming year. His return to the music scene is marked by a unique synergy between his own style and that of Galaybaton’s, making “Calabash” a potential chart-topper.

The Calabash Challenge: A Viral Sensation

Adding to the anticipation for “Calabash” is the emergence of the ‘Calabash Challenge’. A viral dance craze, it celebrates women and their curves. The challenge has received hundreds of entries from women worldwide and has been described as a movement that empowers women and uplifts their spirits. The challenge, like the song, celebrates the natural beauty of African women and has significantly increased anticipation for the song’s full release.

Calabash: A Testament to African Beauty

“Calabash” is more than a song; it is a testament to African beauty and the empowerment of women. It encourages listeners to celebrate women’s natural beauty and has sparked a global movement that has seen women worldwide participating. The song’s impact goes beyond its catchy tune; it sends a strong message of empowerment and acceptance, embodying the spirit of modern African music.

Arts & Entertainment Music South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

