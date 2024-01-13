Musical Maestros: Behind the Scenes of a Broadway Orchestra

In the dimly lit confines of Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, a symphony of sounds is being meticulously crafted. The baton of conductor Charlie Alterman punctuates the air, expertly guiding an orchestra of ten local musicians through the complex melodies of the Broadway musical ‘Company’. The ensemble, contracted by seasoned cellist and manager, Rebecca Arons, skillfully blend their talents with four traveling players, creating a harmonious backdrop for the show’s 17 songs.

Orchestrating a Broadway Musical

Each rehearsal is a testament to the rigorous and demanding process that goes into preparing for a Broadway show. Arons, with her deep-seated musical roots and vast network of contacts, adeptly juggles her multifaceted role. Her tasks span from hiring musicians and managing finances to ensuring that each player meets the lofty standards of Broadway. The result: a symbiotic relationship between the musicians and the musical, each note echoing the narrative’s emotional undercurrents.

The Magic Behind the Scenes

While the audience revels in the spectacle onstage, an intricate ballet unfurls in the orchestra pit. Violinist Maisie Block, saxophonist Kenni Holmen, and their fellow musicians navigate their roles with a dedication that borders on devotion. It’s a commitment that extends beyond the rehearsal room, resonating in the countless hours spent mastering their respective instruments, studying scores, and adapting to the unique demands of each performance.

A Symphony of Skill and Adaptability

The narrative of this behind-the-scenes orchestral work for shows, concerts, and dance performances underscores the immense skill, meticulous preparation, and adaptability demanded of these musicians. Their profession is a dance with unpredictability, with each performance presenting unique challenges and rewarding victories. This dance reaches its crescendo as the musicians take to the stage, their dedication and professionalism echoing in every note of the musical ‘Company’.