Musical Extravaganza: Malpass Brothers, Tony Arata, and Tennessee Songwriters Week Take Center Stage

In the heartland of music, the spotlight shines on a harmonious blend of seasoned performers and emerging voices. The rustic town of Marion, Virginia, prepares to sway to the classic tunes of The Malpass Brothers, headlining the Song of the Mountains event at The Lincoln Theatre. With the Kody Norris Show set to open the evening, the stage is set for a country music extravaganza.

Treading Traditional Trails

Hailing from North Carolina, The Malpass Brothers are not just performers but custodians of the authentic country sound. Endorsed by country legends like Merle Haggard and Doyle Lawson, their music is a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional country style. The Kody Norris Show, recently celebrated with six accolades at the SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, is another torchbearer of the genre. Their performance promises a passionate tribute to the golden years of The Grand Ole Opry, with a free MP3 download available for those yearning for a nostalgic journey.

Songwriting Maestros

Simultaneously, the Down Home in Johnson City welcomes the celebrated songwriter Tony Arata, the mastermind behind Garth Brooks' hit 'The Dance.' Alongside him will be Thomm Jutz and Ed Snodderly, songwriters who have artistically enriched the music industry. Their concert offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the craft behind chart-topping hits.

Celebrating the Icons

Adding to the musical fervor, the iconic rock band Three Dog Night will grace the ETSU's Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City. Their timeless hits continue to echo in the hearts of music aficionados, despite changes in the band's lineup over the years. Their performance promises an evening of unadulterated nostalgia.

Tennessee Songwriters Week

The Tennessee Songwriters Week, a statewide event promoting music creativity, is a platform for budding talents. Three songwriters have been selected to advance to the next round, with the ultimate winner set to perform at the revered Bluebird Café in Nashville. This event not only showcases talent but also reinforces the state's commitment to nurturing the arts.