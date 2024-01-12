Yuna, Former AOA Member, Announces Marriage to Composer Kang Jung Hoon

Former AOA member, Yuna, has confirmed her upcoming marriage to renowned composer Kang Jung Hoon, known for his contributions as part of the musical production duo GALACTIKA. The singer announced the news on Instagram, sharing details about their intimate wedding ceremony planned for next month. The event will only include a close circle of friends and family, underlining the couple’s desire for privacy.

Yuna’s Heartfelt Message and Future Plans

In her announcement, Yuna expressed deep gratitude to her fans who have supported her since her debut. She requested their blessings as she embarks on this new phase with Jung Hoon, whom she described as a warm and supportive presence in her life. Yuna, who left AOA and her agency, FNC Entertainment, has since carved a niche for herself as a pilates instructor, while continuing to contribute to music as a composer and lyricist under the pseudonym E.NA.

Kang Jung Hoon’s Musical Impact

Kang Jung Hoon, also known as Friday from GALACTIKA, is credited with composing tracks for multiple K-pop groups, including ITZY and SISTAR19. His work has been instrumental in shaping the soundscape of K-pop, earning him recognition within the industry.

A New Chapter Post-AOA

The news of Yuna’s marriage marks a new chapter in her life following her successful stint with AOA. The girl group debuted in 2012 with eight members, and Yuna played a significant role in their success before her departure. Her journey, transitioning from a popular K-pop group member to a pilates instructor and music composer, reflects her versatility and desire to continually evolve, even as she steps into a new role as a wife.