India

Young Singer’s Bhajan Goes Viral Ahead of Historic Event at Ayodhya

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Young Singer’s Bhajan Goes Viral Ahead of Historic Event at Ayodhya

As the nation gears up for the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, a young singer, Swati Mishra, has captured the public’s attention with her bhajan, ‘Meri Jhopdi ke bhaag aaj khul jayenge, Ram aayenge’. This devotional song, a melody that resounds with the themes of hope and devotion, has gone viral on various social media platforms, demonstrating its resonance with the cultural and religious sentiments associated with this historic event.

Prime Minister’s Tweet Boosts Recognition

Further propelling the song’s reach and message was a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the run-up to the much-anticipated consecration ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the bhajan and its talented singer. This high-profile recognition served to amplify the song’s impact, drawing more attention to its message and the artist behind it.

Swati Mishra’s Reaction to Unexpected Recognition

In an exclusive interaction with Pranesh Roy, Swati Mishra expressed her astonishment and gratitude for the unexpected recognition of her work. ‘It was unbelievable. I am overwhelmed and I’m still processing that it actually happened with me. I think, I think this is the best gift that 2024 can give me,’ she revealed. This response underlines the profound influence such high-profile acknowledgments can have on artists and their work, catapulting them into the limelight and magnifying their voice.

The Virality of ‘Ram Aayenge’

The song’s viral status underscores its resonance with the public, particularly in light of the upcoming consecration ceremony at Ayodhya. The lyrics, steeped in devotion and anticipation, seem to mirror the public sentiment, making it a fitting anthem for this historic event. As the bhajan continues its viral run on social media, it stands as a testament to the power of music and its ability to connect and inspire people across the nation.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

