Yo Gotti’s Brother, Big Jook, Fatally Shot in Memphis Amid Speculation

In a shocking development, Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, brother of renowned rapper Yo Gotti, was gunned down near Winchester Road in Memphis. The fatal incident occurred just as Big Jook was leaving a funeral service. While visuals of the crime scene have surfaced on the internet, the specifics surrounding the shooting still remain shrouded in ambiguity.

A Life in Music

Big Jook, a familiar figure in the music industry, was deeply associated with Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group, primarily handling business engagements. This tragic event strikes during a time of grief; Big Jook had recently been commemorating another deceased relative on his social media channels.

Potential Ties to a Past Incident?

Amid the chaos and confusion, there has been a flurry of speculation hinting at a possible connection between Big Jook’s murder and the 2021 assassination of rapper Young Dolph. Given the close proximity of the incidents and a historical conflict between Yo Gotti and Young Dolph, these conjectures have gained some traction. It is pertinent to note that the authorities, anticipating possible retaliation post Dolph’s murder, had safeguarded Gotti’s restaurant, strategically located on the same block as both the site of Big Jook’s shooting and Dolph’s murder.

Yo Gotti’s Silence

Yo Gotti has remained silent thus far, with no confirmation on whether he was present during the shooting or any public statement regarding his brother’s untimely demise. Attempts to reach out to Yo Gotti’s representatives for a comment have yielded no results so far. As the story unfolds, the music community and fans worldwide are left in a state of shock and mourning.