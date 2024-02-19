Yard Act Unveils 'Where's My Utopia?' in Leeds Extravaganza

In an electrifying blend of music, laughter, and community spirit, Leeds witnessed an unprecedented celebration on March 2, as local heroes Yard Act launched their much-anticipated album 'Where's My Utopia?'. The day-long fiesta, sprawling across some of the city's most beloved venues, not only marked the release of their latest work but also showcased the band's deep-rooted connection with their hometown.

A Day to Remember: From Market Stalls to Musical Revelations

The festivities kicked off at the crack of noon at Kirkgate Market, where fans were treated to a 'market exclusive' version of the album, hand-stamped and personally sold by the band members themselves. This unique start to the day underscored Yard Act's commitment to engaging directly with their fanbase, setting the tone for a series of intimate and immersive experiences. As the clock struck two, the ensemble moved to Crash Records for a live dub session, transforming their album's tracks into new auditory adventures. The attendees departed with more than just memories; a digital recording of the session ensured that the experience would resonate long after the last note faded.

Laughter and Ale: An Unconventional Fusion

The afternoon brought with it a shift in tempo, as comedian Nish Kumar joined forces with Yard Act at Jumbo Records for a Q&A session that blurred the lines between music and comedy. The laughter-filled exchange provided a rare glimpse into the minds behind the music, highlighting their wit and wisdom. The revelry continued at Belgrave Music Hall, where the band introduced their 'Dream Job' ale, a craft beer as distinctive and appealing as their sound. This collaboration between melodies and malts encapsulated the band's innovative spirit, offering fans a taste of something truly original.

The Nightcap: A DJ Set to Remember

As dusk fell over Leeds, the energy shifted to The Social on Merrion Street, where the day's festivities reached their crescendo. The band, not content with conventional performances, brought out a 'furry boom box' for a DJ set that promised - and delivered - unexpected delights. With rumors of special guests swirling, the evening was a blend of anticipation and exhilaration, a fitting end to a day that celebrated not just an album release, but the vibrant tapestry of music, community, and creativity that defines Leeds.

The release of 'Where's My Utopia?' is a milestone for Yard Act, a band that has continuously pushed the boundaries of post-punk dance pop. Drawing inspiration from eclectic sources such as The Cardigans and Shakespeare, and featuring collaborations with talents like Katy J Pearson and David Thewlis, the album stands as a testament to their artistic evolution. Saturday's events, from the market stall to the DJ booth, were more than promotional activities; they were a declaration of love for the city that shaped them, a thank you to the fans who support them, and a bold step into the future of music. As Leeds recovers from the whirlwind of March 2, one thing is clear: Yard Act is not just a band to watch but an experience to be part of.