Yageum Yageum: Redefining Korean Music through Gayageum

Oh Hyun-ji, known by her stage name Yageum Yageum, is a South Korean musician who has captured the global stage with her enchanting renditions of popular songs on the gayageum, a traditional Korean zither. With a staggering 700,000 followers on TikTok and 313,000 subscribers on YouTube, her performances have collectively garnered over 100 million views. Her extensive repertoire spans across genres, from K-pop hits like BTS's 'Idol' and 'Dynamite', IVE's 'I Am', to game soundtracks and film scores.

Blending Tradition and Modernity

What sets Oh apart is her ingenious approach to the gayageum. She often fuses the traditional 12-string gayageum with a modern 25-string variant, accommodating Western music scales in her performances. This innovative technique was showcased in her '37-string ensemble' for the song 'Idol' by Japanese duo Yoasobi.

Breaking Barriers with Music

Despite the inherent challenges in adapting complex Western songs to the gayageum, Oh remains unwavering in her commitment to make traditional Korean music more accessible to a global audience. This dedication was evident when she performed at the prestigious Wembley Arena in London, a concert celebrating the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and the UK.

Resonating Across Borders

Oh's music has not only touched hearts in her home country but has also resonated internationally. Her performances have received overwhelming positive responses from diverse audiences, notably from the Arabic world. Having recently relocated to Seoul from her native Gangwon province, Oh plans to perform more frequently, including busking at the famous Han River parks, further spreading the beauty of traditional Korean music to an even wider audience.