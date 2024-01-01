en English
Wizkid Reflects on a Challenging 2023, Expresses Optimism for 2024

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Wizkid Reflects on a Challenging 2023, Expresses Optimism for 2024

Renowned Nigerian musician and songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known worldwide as Wizkid, reflected on the year 2023 in a recent Instagram post, branding it a formidable year. The artist expressed his trials and tribulations, while also projecting optimism for the forthcoming year, 2024.

Emotional Reflections on a Tough Year

Wizkid’s posts on social media often illuminate his personal life, and this introspection on the past year was no different. He used the phrase “2023 you show me shege, 24 be good to me“, indicating his hopes for a more favorable year following the challenges of 2023. The raw honesty in his message was palpable, potentially linked to the profound personal loss he encountered with the passing of his beloved mother, Dolapo Balogun, in August 2023.

Expressions of Solidarity and Criticism

The Instagram post sparked an array of reactions from his global followers. Many expressed solidarity, empathizing with his pain and extending well-wishes for the future. However, some questioned the nature of his struggles. A particular comment about him purchasing a Ferrari hinted at the dichotomy between his public image and personal challenges, suggesting his financial success should mitigate any struggles.

Hope Shines Through Grief

Despite the difficulties of 2023, Wizkid managed to channel his pain into his music. He paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother and mothers worldwide through a song, underlining his deep affection for her. He also hinted at a five-year hiatus from music in November but surprised fans with an EP release in December. This resilience, coupled with his ability to transform personal grief into artistic expression, has endeared him to his fans even further.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

