Willie Nelson Returns to Water Works Park; Cake Concert Also Lined Up

Country music legend Willie Nelson is set to grace the stage once again at Water Works Park in Des Moines. The concert, scheduled for May 25, is a part of the widely anticipated Willie Nelson and Family tour. This announcement comes approximately a month after the celebrated artist's 91st birthday, reminding fans that Nelson's passion for music transcends age.

Return of a Legend

The return of Nelson and his family to Des Moines follows a successful event last summer that saw thousands of music enthusiasts throng the venue. Fans eagerly await another evening of captivating performances from the celebrated artist and his family, promising a blend of timeless country music and the unmistakable charm of Willie Nelson.

Tickets and More

Tickets for the Willie Nelson's show will kick start their sale this Friday, offering fans a chance to secure their spot at what promises to be a memorable event. Music lovers also have another treat lined up at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park. The rock band Cake is scheduled to perform earlier in the month, on May 11. Tickets for Cake's performance are already on sale, adding another layer of musical delight to the month's roster.

A Musical May at Water Works Park

With Willie Nelson's return and Cake's concert, May promises to be a month of diverse musical experiences at Water Works Park. As the summer heat sets in, the venue is all set to host some of the most awaited musical acts of the year, making it a must-visit destination for all music aficionados. While Nelson's concert is a testament to the timeless appeal of country music, Cake's performance offers a slice of the ever-evolving rock scene, making for a well-rounded musical extravaganza.