en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

What Rocked America in 2023: Most Searched Rock and Metal Music Unveiled

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
What Rocked America in 2023: Most Searched Rock and Metal Music Unveiled

The Crossword Helper Study, an exhaustive analysis of Google search volume data from January to December 2023, has unveiled the most searched rock and metal songs and acts in the United States. The study reveals a fascinating cross-section of preferences, with surprising names like Jerry Lee Lewis, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Melissa Etheridge emerging as the most frequently searched rock artists by state.

State-Specific Preferences

Delving deeper, the data shows that specific states exhibited a preference for local or iconic bands. California, for instance, was captivated by Santana, while Illinois leaned towards Chicago. New York’s searches were dominated by The Doors, Texas had a soft spot for Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Florida googled Steve Winwood the most. These regional preferences provide an intriguing snapshot of the rock music landscape in the US, demonstrating the enduring appeal of these artists.

Top Rock and Metal Songs and Acts

When it came to individual songs, Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” reigned supreme, comfortably topping the list for rock songs. Guns N’ Roses also featured prominently in the top 10, cementing their status as rock legends. The metal category presented a different picture, with Five Finger Death Punch emerging as the most searched act, particularly in the Midwest and southern states. Epica found favor in Florida and Texas, while Illinois showed a distinct preference for Motorhead.

Impact of Media on Searches

Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” was the most searched metal song, a trend likely influenced by its feature in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. The study also provided revealing insights into the Google search volume leaders for certain artists by state, noting West Virginia’s interest in Ozzy Osbourne, Utah’s fascination with Ghost, and New Hampshire’s engagement with Maneskin. The data thus suggests a significant impact of popular culture and local influences on music search trends.

Metal Insider’s 2023 Highlights

In related news, Metal Insider’s recap of 2023 included lists of top albums, shocking moments, and favorite gigs of the year. Prominent female hard rock & metal artists making waves in 2023 were also highlighted, illustrating the genre’s evolving landscape. The return of the 70000 tons of Metal cruise after a pandemic-induced halt was another key highlight, with the performance of thrash legends Kreator creating a buzz. The cruise is set to return in 2024, with 36 out of 60 bands already announced for the lineup, promising an exciting year ahead for metal fans.

0
Music United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
5 mins ago
2024: An Encore of Melodies - The Anticipated Releases in Pop Music
As we bid farewell to a musically vibrant 2023, the rhythm of 2024 is already beating with a stirring tempo. The world of pop music is bracing itself for an eventful year with a series of anticipated releases from some of the biggest names in the industry. After a year marked by the resonant melodies
2024: An Encore of Melodies - The Anticipated Releases in Pop Music
Paul Anka to Perform Two Concerts at McCallum Theatre as Part of Seven Decades Tour
19 mins ago
Paul Anka to Perform Two Concerts at McCallum Theatre as Part of Seven Decades Tour
Zach Bryan's Personal Changes Reflected in New Creative Direction
22 mins ago
Zach Bryan's Personal Changes Reflected in New Creative Direction
FUZE Talent Show 2023: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity
5 mins ago
FUZE Talent Show 2023: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity
50rpm Readies for a Bustling 2024: An Array of Notable Performances Scheduled
10 mins ago
50rpm Readies for a Bustling 2024: An Array of Notable Performances Scheduled
Billie Eilish Teases Progress of New Album through Instagram Post
18 mins ago
Billie Eilish Teases Progress of New Album through Instagram Post
Latest Headlines
World News
New York City's Clubhouse Funding Controversy: A Closer Look
13 seconds
New York City's Clubhouse Funding Controversy: A Closer Look
Reframing the Weight Loss Narrative: Compassion, Realistic Goals, and Innovation
32 seconds
Reframing the Weight Loss Narrative: Compassion, Realistic Goals, and Innovation
Valencia Tightens Grip as Flu and COVID-19 Cases Surge
42 seconds
Valencia Tightens Grip as Flu and COVID-19 Cases Surge
China's Diplomatic Strategy: A Challenge to Western Global Leadership
57 seconds
China's Diplomatic Strategy: A Challenge to Western Global Leadership
The Role of Psychological Interventions in Wealth Accumulation: A New Perspective in Development Economics
2 mins
The Role of Psychological Interventions in Wealth Accumulation: A New Perspective in Development Economics
New Jersey 2024 Congressional Elections: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
New Jersey 2024 Congressional Elections: A Potential Game-Changer
Primate Elijah Ayodele's Political Forecast Predicts a Shift in Nigeria's Political Landscape
2 mins
Primate Elijah Ayodele's Political Forecast Predicts a Shift in Nigeria's Political Landscape
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
3 mins
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
AI-Augmented Home Stethoscope Revolutionizes Asthma Management
3 mins
AI-Augmented Home Stethoscope Revolutionizes Asthma Management
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
25 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
33 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app