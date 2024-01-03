What Rocked America in 2023: Most Searched Rock and Metal Music Unveiled

The Crossword Helper Study, an exhaustive analysis of Google search volume data from January to December 2023, has unveiled the most searched rock and metal songs and acts in the United States. The study reveals a fascinating cross-section of preferences, with surprising names like Jerry Lee Lewis, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Melissa Etheridge emerging as the most frequently searched rock artists by state.

State-Specific Preferences

Delving deeper, the data shows that specific states exhibited a preference for local or iconic bands. California, for instance, was captivated by Santana, while Illinois leaned towards Chicago. New York’s searches were dominated by The Doors, Texas had a soft spot for Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Florida googled Steve Winwood the most. These regional preferences provide an intriguing snapshot of the rock music landscape in the US, demonstrating the enduring appeal of these artists.

Top Rock and Metal Songs and Acts

When it came to individual songs, Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” reigned supreme, comfortably topping the list for rock songs. Guns N’ Roses also featured prominently in the top 10, cementing their status as rock legends. The metal category presented a different picture, with Five Finger Death Punch emerging as the most searched act, particularly in the Midwest and southern states. Epica found favor in Florida and Texas, while Illinois showed a distinct preference for Motorhead.

Impact of Media on Searches

Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” was the most searched metal song, a trend likely influenced by its feature in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. The study also provided revealing insights into the Google search volume leaders for certain artists by state, noting West Virginia’s interest in Ozzy Osbourne, Utah’s fascination with Ghost, and New Hampshire’s engagement with Maneskin. The data thus suggests a significant impact of popular culture and local influences on music search trends.

Metal Insider’s 2023 Highlights

In related news, Metal Insider’s recap of 2023 included lists of top albums, shocking moments, and favorite gigs of the year. Prominent female hard rock & metal artists making waves in 2023 were also highlighted, illustrating the genre’s evolving landscape. The return of the 70000 tons of Metal cruise after a pandemic-induced halt was another key highlight, with the performance of thrash legends Kreator creating a buzz. The cruise is set to return in 2024, with 36 out of 60 bands already announced for the lineup, promising an exciting year ahead for metal fans.