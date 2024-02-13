Westminster College Symphonic Band: The Philosopher's Stone Concert and More Events in the Mahoning Valley

This Friday, the Westminster College Symphonic Band invites you to embark on a musical journey titled 'The Philosopher's Stone.' The concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Will W. Orr Auditorium, promises an evening of diverse and engaging music under the direction of Dr. R. Tad Greig.

Harmonious Explorations: 'The Philosopher's Stone'

As the director of instrumental activities and professor of music at Westminster College, Dr. R. Tad Greig is no stranger to the art of conducting. His dedication to music education shines through in every performance, making this winter concert a must-see event.

The Symphonic Band will perform pieces from various composers, including 'Ignition' by Todd Stalter, 'Emperata Overture' by Claude T. Smith, and 'Symphonic Prelude on 'Black is the Color of My True Love's Hair'' by Alfred Reed. The titular piece, 'The Philosopher's Stone' by Thomas Duffy, adds an enchanting touch to the lineup.

Additionally, the concert will feature works by James Barnes and Brian Balmages, ensuring a rich tapestry of musical styles for attendees to enjoy.

A Cultural Mosaic: Upcoming Events in the Mahoning Valley

The Mahoning Valley's cultural landscape is brimming with engaging events this month. For those interested in the region's history, James Naples, co-host of the 'Youngstown Mob Talk' podcast, will speak on the mafia's culture and impact in the area on February 17.

Literature enthusiasts can look forward to George David Clark's reading from his new book of poetry, 'Newly Not Eternal,' at Grove City College on February 22. And for fans of organ music, St. Columba Cathedral's 2024 pipe organ recital series will feature Ralph Holtzhauser on February 23.

Dancing for a Cause: Northwood Charitable Foundation's Fundraiser

On February 24, the Northwood Charitable Foundation will present Dancing Stars to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Akron. This event showcases local celebrities partnering with professional dancers to create unforgettable performances.

In times of uncertainty, community support becomes even more crucial. Charissa Mikoski will discuss the pandemic's effect on church life at Westminster College on February 23, offering insights into resilience and adaptation in the face of adversity.

As we navigate the ever-evolving cultural landscape of the Mahoning Valley, let us take a moment to appreciate the diverse events that enrich our lives. From the Symphonic Band's 'The Philosopher's Stone' concert to discussions on the pandemic's impact, there is something for everyone in this vibrant community.

Note: All events mentioned are free and open to the public unless otherwise specified.