Weeekly Set to Release Bilingual Single 'Stranger' Amid Global Popularity Surge

Riding the wave of K-pop's global explosion, the all-girl group Weeekly is set to release their new digital single 'Stranger' on January 25th, 2024. In a bid to inch closer to their growing international audience, 'Stranger' will be available in both Korean and English. The announcement comes on the heels of the group's successful fanbase expansion, reflected by over one million Spotify listeners and a large Instagram following.

Soaring High on K-pop Stardom

Weeekly, consisting of six members - Lee Soojin, Monday, Park Soeun, Lee Jaehee, Jihan, and Zoa - debuted in 2020. Since then, the group has been making waves in the music industry for their unique style and vibrant energy. Their relatable teenage charm and their emotional connection with fans have drawn comparisons to the success of fellow K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK.

Breaking Boundaries With 'Stranger'

The upcoming release, 'Stranger,' is said to introduce a fresh sound layered with emotional acoustic guitar. The single, which was previewed during a fan meeting, has already been well-received by the audience. IST Entertainment, Weeekly's management, expressed their excitement about the group's expanding popularity, particularly in the American market.

Weeekly's Rising Global Influence

Weeekly's chart success with each release has been highlighted by Forbes Magazine, marking the group's continuous rise in the music industry. A U.S. tour is planned for this year, and the group is actively engaging fans through social media with teasers and updates leading up to the release of 'Stranger.' This move is part of their broader strategy to increase their global presence and connect with international audiences on a deeper level.