Waxahatchee's Artistic Evolution: From 'Saint Cloud' to 'Tigers Blood'

Gracing the cover of Exclaim!'s first edition of 2024, Waxahatchee, the stellar musical project of Katie Crutchfield, stands as a testament to her artistic evolution. The edition heralds the release of her sixth album, 'Tigers Blood', a rich tapestry of songs that delves deeper into her southern roots, further cementing her musical synergy with producer Brad Cook.

From 'Saint Cloud' to 'Tigers Blood'

The release of 'Tigers Blood' marks a significant leap since Crutchfield's 2020 breakthrough album 'Saint Cloud'. The album not only catapulted her to global recognition but also left an indelible cultural imprint. The melodic exploration of themes pertaining to sobriety, self-reflection, and the return to her southern roots in 'Saint Cloud' resonated with listeners worldwide, setting the stage for her subsequent artistic growth.

In 'Tigers Blood', Crutchfield and Cook continue their artistic journey, crafting untraditional love songs with a unique blend of vulnerability, resilience, and raw emotion. Collaborating with MJ Lenderman, the album offers a fresh perspective on love and relationships, firmly encapsulating Crutchfield's musical evolution.

A Nostalgic Look at Waxahatchee's Early Music

While Waxahatchee's recent projects have garnered critical acclaim, her early music remains a treasured part of her discography. From her first full-length release 'American Weekend' to the subsequent albums 'Cerulean Salt', 'Ivy Tripp', 'Out in the Storm', and 'Great Thunder', Crutchfield's early songs are characterized by their lo-fi production, raw emotionality, and the exploration of themes such as emptiness, yearning, and personal growth.

Exclaim!'s 2024 edition features a retrospective compilation of these early Waxahatchee tunes, inviting readers to immerse themselves in the raw and unfiltered sound that marked the beginning of Crutchfield's artistic journey.

With 'Tigers Blood' set to release on March 22nd via Anti, the music world looks forward with bated breath to the next chapter of Waxahatchee's compelling narrative. As Crutchfield continues to push boundaries and explore new territories, her music remains a testament to her artistic prowess and her ability to resonate with audiences worldwide.