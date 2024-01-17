Watershed Festival 2024: Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Hardy to Headline the Event

Washington's leading country music festival, the Watershed, is all set to echo through the Gorge Amphitheatre from August 2-4, 2024. The much-anticipated event, backed by Live Nation, has unveiled a star-studded lineup featuring the biggest names in country music. Luke Bryan, who had to withdraw from last year's festival due to illness, will be headlining this year, sharing the main stage with Old Dominion and Hardy.

Advertisment

Unveiling a Stellar Lineup

The lineup for the Watershed Festival this year includes acclaimed artists like Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Koe Wetzel, Terri Clark, Maddie & Tae, and several others. These artists will be performing on the main stage, enthralling the audience with their captivating performances. Additionally, the 'Next From Nashville' side stage will feature rising stars like Kassi Ashton and Graham Barham, giving them a platform to showcase their talent.

Ticket Sales and More

Advertisment

Tickets for the three-day event start at $295, with sales opening on January 26, 2024. Special presales are also available for Watershed newsletter subscribers and veteran attendees, fondly referred to as 'Shedders.' Separate camping packages are available, starting at $225, for those who wish to immerse themselves in the full festival experience.

A Long-standing Tradition of Music

The Watershed Festival, now in its 13th year, has become an integral part of Washington's cultural scene, attracting country music fans from all over the nation. With its scenic view of canyons, farmlands, and waterways by the Columbia River Gorge, the event provides a perfect backdrop for a memorable musical experience. The festival also offers attendees engaging activities like the campsite contest, waterslide, festival fare, and more, enhancing the overall festival experience.

As the countdown begins for the 2024 Watershed Festival, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness their favorite stars perform live at the Gorge Amphitheatre, an experience that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.