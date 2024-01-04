Warner Music, J.M3, and TripAdvisor Team Up to Promote Macao

Warner Music Singapore has joined forces with Singaporean rapper J.M3, TripAdvisor, and the Macao Government Tourism Office in a unique collaboration designed to showcase the city of Macao as a premier travel destination. The campaign, christened “More Than Meets Macao,” employs a multifaceted approach including a series of videos, interviews, and a specially composed pop-rap track by J.M3 to bring the vibrant spirit and culture of Macao to potential travelers worldwide.

J.M3’s Musical Ode to Macao

At the heart of this campaign lies J.M3’s new pop-rap song, “You Make Me Feel.” The track, inspired by the musician’s visit to Macao, expertly blends the pulsating energy of the Jersey club sound with J.M3’s signature lyrical prowess. The result is a sonic tribute that captures the essence of Macao, serving as a promotional soundtrack for the city. The Singaporean rapper expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to highlight Macao’s unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures through her music and shared travel experiences.

Music Meets Travel

Becky Yeung of Warner Music Asia and Adam Ochman of TripAdvisor both underscored the powerful role music plays in enhancing travel experiences. The decision to incorporate a musical element into the campaign reflects their shared belief in music’s capacity to evoke emotions, create connections, and tell stories. The goal: to create an engaging, memorable campaign that not only promotes Macao but also resonates deeply with potential travelers, encouraging them to explore the city for themselves.

Macao’s Rising Cultural Profile

The ‘More Than Meets Macao’ campaign comes on the heels of the ‘2024 JSTV New Year’s Eve Concert’ at the Galaxy Arena in Macao, a spectacular event that further cemented Macao’s status as a leading hub for cultural and entertainment events in Asia. The concert, featuring renowned artists from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, showcased innovative stage design and exceptional visual artistry, providing a fitting conclusion to 2023 and a dynamic start to 2024. Poised to continue hosting world-class performances and events, Macao’s cultural and entertainment offerings are set to reach unprecedented heights.