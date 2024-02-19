Warner Music Group Elevates Michael Kushner to Senior VP, Celebrates Decades of Legal and Musical Influence

Warner Music Group (WMG) announces a significant stride in its corporate evolution, appointing Michael Kushner as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs. Transitioning from his influential role as General Counsel of WMG's Atlantic Music Group division, a position he has embellished for over twenty years, Kushner brings to the table an unparalleled wealth of experience spanning nearly four decades in the music industry. This advancement, effective immediately in New York, positions Kushner at the heart of WMG’s strategic legal and business initiatives, reporting directly to EVP & General Counsel Paul Robinson.

A Legacy of Legal and Musical Mastery

Michael Kushner’s journey through the music industry is a compelling narrative of dedication, innovation, and legal acumen. Beginning his illustrious career at PolyGram Records in 1987, Kushner charted a path through the evolving landscape of music and entertainment law that led him through pivotal roles at Philips Media, Crave Records, Sony Music, and Island Def Jam, before anchoring at Atlantic Records in 2001. Over the decades, Kushner’s legal prowess and passion for music have left indelible marks on the industry, fostering growth, protecting artistic integrity, and navigating the complex waters of global music rights.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed. In 2019, the T.J. Martell Foundation honored Kushner with the Lifetime Music Industry Award, a testament to his enduring impact on artists, management teams, and the broader music community. More recently, Kushner was recognized with the 2024 Entertainment Law Initiative (ELI) Service Award during Grammy Week, highlighting his commitment to the legal facets of the music business and his role in shaping its future.

A New Chapter at Warner Music Group

In his new role, Kushner is poised to influence a broad spectrum of WMG’s business and legal affairs, leveraging his deep industry knowledge and creative insight to navigate the ever-changing global music landscape. His appointment is celebrated as a strategic addition to WMG's central management team, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in all facets of its operations.

Michael Kushner expressed his gratitude for the experiences and opportunities afforded to him at Atlantic Music Group, reflecting on the growth and successes shared with colleagues and artists alike. Looking ahead, Kushner is energized by the prospect of collaborating with WMG’s executive team and creative talent, aiming to contribute to the company’s continued success and influence in the music world.

Forging Ahead: WMG’s Vision for the Future

As WMG charts its course forward, Kushner’s expertise and visionary leadership are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s strategic initiatives, particularly in the areas of legal affairs, intellectual property rights, and artist relations. Industry leaders and colleagues alike have lauded Kushner’s promotion, anticipating the innovative approaches and solutions he will bring to WMG's diverse and dynamic challenges.

At the intersection of music, law, and business, Michael Kushner stands as a beacon of excellence and a bridge to the future of Warner Music Group. His journey, marked by decades of achievements and accolades, now embarks on a new chapter, promising to steer WMG towards new horizons of success and cultural influence.