Wack Confronts Violence in Rap Community, Honors Fallen Artists

Music mogul Wack 100, known simply as Wack, has publicly confronted the escalating violence within the rap community, a stark contradiction to the desegregation efforts championed by civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wack's statement comes as a poignant reflection on the occasion of Dr. King's birthday, acknowledging his own past involvement in these issues, and the rap community's actions that have perpetuated such violence.

Wack Apologizes for the Rap Community's Actions

Wack expressed deep remorse over the self-segregation and internal conflicts within the rap community, apologizing for past actions and recognizing the need for change. The music mogul, who has now ventured into podcasting, was candid about his previous gang affiliations and the detrimental consequences that followed. He emphasized that such life choices only led to a cycle of violence and loss, a cycle that is still tragically prevalent within the rap community.

Tribute to Fallen Artists

In his statement, Wack paid tribute to several fallen rap artists, including Nipsey Hussle, who have become victims of this ongoing violence. Despite the numerous 'stop the violence' movements initiated following these tragic events, the efforts appear to have barely scratched the surface in mitigating the violence.

The Ongoing Violence: Case of Big Jook

Alongside Wack's reflection, the Memphis police are actively investigating the recent shooting of rapper Big Jook. Authorities are seeking leads and have alerted the public about a Ford Explorer believed to be involved in the incident. The case serves as a grim reminder of the violence that continues to plague the rap community.