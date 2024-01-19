Vox Unveils Valvenergy Pedals with Nutube Technology for 2024

British music equipment manufacturer, Vox, has unveiled a new series of Valvenergy pedals for 2024, featuring the company's innovative Nutube technology. This groundbreaking technology emulates the harmonic characteristics of traditional vacuum tubes, providing a richer, more authentic sound.

Introducing the Valvenergy Line-up

The new Valvenergy line includes four distinct pedals: Power Burst, Tone Sculptor, Fuel Injector, and Smooth Impact. Each pedal is meticulously designed to complement and enhance the natural sound of an amplifier, without overwhelming its unique tonal qualities.

Power Burst: Amplify Your Sound

The Power Burst pedal serves as a boost pedal with three different modes for diverse sonic enhancements. It promises to elevate your music without distorting the original sound.

Fuel Injector: Drive Your Tone

The Fuel Injector offers a blend of overdrive and distortion, with adjustable tones. It allows musicians to push their sound without losing the nuances of their performance.

Smooth Impact: Compression Redefined

The Smooth Impact stands out as one of the first tube-driven compressor pedals on the market. It offers musicians three distinct modes for various compression styles, giving them unprecedented control over their sound.

Tone Sculptor: Precision in Every Note

The Tone Sculptor, an EQ pedal with a six-band equalizer and a level slider, offers precise tone shaping. This pedal allows musicians to fine-tune their sound, hitting the perfect note every time.

While Vox has not yet disclosed US pricing for these pedals, their announcement has generated significant excitement among musicians and enthusiasts. This announcement comes amidst a flurry of activity from Vox, which also released recreations of the first production wah pedals, introduced the APC-1 guitar, expanded its amPlug range, and announced the AC Hand-Wired series.