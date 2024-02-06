VoiceJam A Cappella Competition: Showcasing Vocal Talent This Spring

The spring of 2024 heralds the return of the VoiceJam A Cappella Competition, a prominent event produced by the Walton Arts Center. This year, the competition will showcase eight talented a cappella groups from educational institutions across the United States, all vying for the title of grand champion. The competition kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Vying for Victory: The Competing Groups

The competing groups include VOLT from the University of Tennessee, Voices from the University of Arkansas, Trillium from Dallas-Fort Worth, Vocal Point from the University of Delaware, The Amateurs from Washington University, Green Tones from the University of North Texas, PFC from MacArthur High School in San Antonio, and Final Measure from the University of Houston.

Decision Time: The Judging Process

Winner selection will be a combination of judgement from a panel and an audience choice award, allowing attendees to vote for their favorite group. This dual voting process presents a unique blend of professional critique and popular vote, reflecting both technical prowess and audience appeal.

Prelude to the Competition: The Take 6 Concert

The VoiceJam Festival commences on Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m. with a concert by Take 6, a professional a cappella group lauded for their multi-Platinum blend of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop.

Acquiring Access: The Ticket Information

Tickets for the Take 6 performance are pegged at $10, while passes for the competition stand at $27. For those interested in attending both events, a combination ticket is available for $29, excluding additional fees. Acquiring these tickets is a simple process through the Walton Arts Center box office, by phone, or via their website.