Vintage Music: The End of an Era for Aiken’s Music Scene

In the heart of downtown Aiken, the familiar melody of Vintage Music, a beloved local music store, is set to fade away. Co-owned by Shawn and Sally Woodward since 2018, the store will cease operations by mid-February. This news has struck a dissonant chord among the local music community, to whom the store has been a vibrant hub since its inception in 2005.

A Harmonious Legacy

Established by Aiken City Council member Ed Girardeau and John Davis, Vintage Music has resonated with the rhythm of the community, offering more than just a variety of musical instruments. Over the years, it has been a platform for local musicians to connect, learn and find their unique voice. The store’s closure threatens to mute this vital symphony of connection and expression.

Discordant Circumstances

The decision to close the store is not a singular note of despair, but a disheartening harmony of challenging circumstances. Structural issues with the building, requiring costly renovations by the landlord, played a significant part. The relentless crescendo of online shopping, changing consumer behavior, added to the strain. But perhaps the most poignant reason is the loss of Jerry Earnest, a revered music instructor associated with the store, whose absence echoes in every corner.

A Final Crescendo

Despite efforts to liquidate the inventory and heartfelt gratitude from the Woodwards for unwavering community support, the economic realities have struck a final, inharmonious chord. The closure of Vintage Music is not merely the end of a business; it’s the silencing of an institution that has been instrumental in shaping Aiken’s music scene. As Mayor Pro Tempore Ed Girardeau lamented, the unfortunate economic factors leading to the store’s shuttering show that sometimes, the economics just don’t hit the right note.