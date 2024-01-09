en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vintage Music: The End of an Era for Aiken’s Music Scene

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
Vintage Music: The End of an Era for Aiken’s Music Scene

In the heart of downtown Aiken, the familiar melody of Vintage Music, a beloved local music store, is set to fade away. Co-owned by Shawn and Sally Woodward since 2018, the store will cease operations by mid-February. This news has struck a dissonant chord among the local music community, to whom the store has been a vibrant hub since its inception in 2005.

A Harmonious Legacy

Established by Aiken City Council member Ed Girardeau and John Davis, Vintage Music has resonated with the rhythm of the community, offering more than just a variety of musical instruments. Over the years, it has been a platform for local musicians to connect, learn and find their unique voice. The store’s closure threatens to mute this vital symphony of connection and expression.

Discordant Circumstances

The decision to close the store is not a singular note of despair, but a disheartening harmony of challenging circumstances. Structural issues with the building, requiring costly renovations by the landlord, played a significant part. The relentless crescendo of online shopping, changing consumer behavior, added to the strain. But perhaps the most poignant reason is the loss of Jerry Earnest, a revered music instructor associated with the store, whose absence echoes in every corner.

A Final Crescendo

Despite efforts to liquidate the inventory and heartfelt gratitude from the Woodwards for unwavering community support, the economic realities have struck a final, inharmonious chord. The closure of Vintage Music is not merely the end of a business; it’s the silencing of an institution that has been instrumental in shaping Aiken’s music scene. As Mayor Pro Tempore Ed Girardeau lamented, the unfortunate economic factors leading to the store’s shuttering show that sometimes, the economics just don’t hit the right note.

0
Business Music United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
eL Hotel Group Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Expansion Plans
Marking 11 years in the hospitality industry, eL Hotel Group toasted to its journey of growth and future expansion plans at a company-wide celebration. The event, themed ‘Hand and Hope,’ underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to the tourism industry and its ambition to make significant contributions to the sector. Moving Forward with Expansion Plans Highlighting
eL Hotel Group Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Expansion Plans
Cabot Corporation Prepares to Unveil Q1 2024 Operating Results
2 mins ago
Cabot Corporation Prepares to Unveil Q1 2024 Operating Results
Major Tenants Mull Exit from 311 South Wacker Drive, Threatening Occupancy Rate Plunge
3 mins ago
Major Tenants Mull Exit from 311 South Wacker Drive, Threatening Occupancy Rate Plunge
North American Real Estate Expands Footprint Amid Depreciating Property Values in Downtown Chicago
34 seconds ago
North American Real Estate Expands Footprint Amid Depreciating Property Values in Downtown Chicago
Venture One Acquires Industrial Buildings from R.R. Donnelley in a $50M Deal
49 seconds ago
Venture One Acquires Industrial Buildings from R.R. Donnelley in a $50M Deal
DHL and Orange EV Lead Sustainable Logistics with 50 Electric Trucks
53 seconds ago
DHL and Orange EV Lead Sustainable Logistics with 50 Electric Trucks
Latest Headlines
World News
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
15 seconds
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
2 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
2 mins
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
2 mins
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
3 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
4 mins
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
4 mins
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
5 mins
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
5 mins
San Francisco's 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app